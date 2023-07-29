West Indies vs India Live Score Ball by Ball, West Indies vs India, 2023 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between West Indies vs India from Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
19.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! c Shai Hope b Romario Shepherd.
19.1 overs (0 Run) Play and a miss! Fullish delivery outside off, angling in a bit. Axar Patel doesn't quite get forward but goes for the expansive cover drive and is beaten past the outside edge.
18.6 overs (0 Run) Good length around off, Sanju Samson blocks it off the front foot toward cover.
18.5 overs (0 Run) Shortish delivery, a fair bit outside off, Sanju Samson lets it through to the keeper.
18.4 overs (1 Run) Good length around the pads, Axar Patel nudges it in front of mid-wicket and gets off the mark with a quick single.
18.3 overs (0 Run) Short of a length and over leg stump, Axar Patel hosp back to defend.
18.2 overs (0 Run) Oh, that is feisty! Shai Hope brings in a short leg in place and Alzarri Joseph immediately bowls a spicy bouncer right around the helmet. Axar Patel hops and does well to sway away from the line of the ball.
18.1 overs (1 Run) Leg bye! Very full, angling onto the pads. Sanju Samson tickles it 'round the corner for one. It is signalled as leg byes.
Alzarri Joseph (3-0-22-0) returns to the attack.
17.6 overs (0 Run) Nicely bowled! Hits the length hard and keeps the line close to the off pole. The ball comes in with the angle and takes off after hitting the deck as well. Axar Patel looks to cut but is well beaten.
17.5 overs (0 Run) Back of a length, angled into the body, Axar Patel stays back and blocks it out.
17.4 overs (0 Run) Pitches this one up around off, Axar Patel plays it off the front foot toward cover.
Axar Patel comes out to bat.
17.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! A ripper of a catch by young Alick Athanaze and just like that India have lost both their openers. Short and wide again from Romario Shepherd, there to be put away and Ishan Kishan goes after it. Kishan gets on the back foot and slashes it hard to the right of backward point but does so uppishly. Athanaze there springs to his right and grabs a stellar catch with both hands. Kishan departs after a good knock.
17.2 overs (0 Run) Fullish length around off, Ishan Kishan drives this one square of the wicket toward point.
17.2 overs (1 Run) Wide! Length ball, pushed well outside the off stump and a wide is called.
17.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Short and wide, Ishan Kishan cuts and cuts hard. The ball zooms past the man at point and runs away into the fence.
16.6 overs (0 Run) Full and drifted onto middle, Sanju Samson defends it off the front foot.
Drinks Break! Gudakesh Motie has provided West Indies with a much-needed breakthrough but this is still a great start from India. Ishan Kishan has continued where he left off in the first ODI while Shubman Gill was starting to get into his groove as well. On the other hand, West Indies would be a bit disappointed, having failed to pick any early wickets despite the favourable conditions. Having gotten the wicket of Gill, they will look to put a squeeze on runs in this next passage of play. Sanju Samson walks in at number 3 for India.
16.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Gudakesh Motie gets the breakthrough for his side and West Indies will be very relieved to have broken that opening stand. Motie tosses this one up nicely around off, giving it a bit more air as well. Shubman Gill steps down the track but doesn't quite get to the pitch of the ball. Gill tries to force the lofted shot over long off but doesn't get the distance. Alzarri Joseph there takes a few steps back and takes a good catch around his head just inside the ropes.
16.4 overs (0 Run) Nicely bowled! Flighted delivery, around off, drawing the batter forward. Shubman Gill leans on and pushes it a bit uppishly toward cover.
16.3 overs (1 Run) Very full on middle, hit away down to long on for one more.
16.2 overs (3 Runs) Floated up around off, Shubman Gill gets on the front foot and just eases it through the cover region for three runs.
16.1 overs (1 Run) Back-to-back ODI FIFTIES for Ishan Kishan and he will be very pleased with his effort. This is very short and turning down leg, Kishan adjusts and gets inside the line before playing it past short fine leg for a run.
15.6 overs (0 Run) Length ball around middle, flicked awya toward mid-wicket.
15.5 overs (0 Run) Full and on off stump, Shubman Gill drives it straight back with some ferocious power but a bit uppishly as well. Romario Shepherd sticks out a left hand on the followthrough but is unable to grab the catch. Another difficult chance goes begging.
15.4 overs (0 Run) Slower one, bowled fuller and around off, played away toward cover.
15.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Nicely done! Back of a length around off, Shubman Gill gets on the back foot and punches it behind the man at point for a boundary. The runs are really starting to flow now.
15.2 overs (1 Run) Good length around the top of off, played with soft hands wide of the man at third man for a single.
15.1 overs (2 Runs) Banged in short around off, Ishan Kishan gets across and pulls it away well in front of square on the leg side for a couple of runs.
Match Reports
- West Indies vs India Live Score Ball by Ball, West Indies vs India, 2023 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- West Indies vs India: West Indies vs India, 2023 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- West Indies vs India Live Score Ball by Ball, West Indies vs India, 2023 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Follow the West Indies vs India, 2023 live cricket score on Sports.NDTV.com. After 19.2 overs, India are 97/3. Get live score, ball by ball commentary and much more. Keep track of West Indies vs India, 2023 today match between West Indies and India. Everything related to West Indies and India match will be available on Sports.NDTV.com. Stay updated with West Indies vs India live score. Do check for West Indies vs India scorecard. You can get scorecard updates, match related facts. Get quick live updates with ads, Sports.NDTV.com, which is the perfect destination for live cricket score.