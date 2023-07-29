West Indies vs India: West Indies vs India, 2023 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between West Indies vs India from Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
14.6 overs (1 Run) Tosses it up again but this time a bit more outside off. Ishan Kishan does come down the track but ends up slicing it down the ground toward long off for a single.
14.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Clean strike! Tossed up around off, Ishan Kishan dances down the track and clobbers it over the long on fence for a biggie. Kishan nearing another fifty here.
14.4 overs (1 Run) Full again, drifted onto middle and leg, Shubman Gill knocks this one down to long on and rotates the strike.
14.3 overs (1 Run) A bit too full and straight, hit away down to long on for one.
14.2 overs (0 Run) Nagging length again, turning in from around off, Ishan Kishan looks to lean forward and block but misses and gets hit on the body.
14.1 overs (2 Runs) Floated up on a nagging length and turning it in from around off. Ishan Kishan gets a big stride forward and tickles it 'round the corner for a coup;e of quick runs.
13.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! A good over is ruined by the boundary here. Back of a length over off stump, Shubman Gill with a short-arm jab over wide mid on and the ball goes away to the fence, stylishly done.
13.5 overs (0 Run) Top of the off stump line, Shubman Gill stays on the back foot and punches it to the man at mid on.
13.4 overs (0 Run) Switches to over the wicket now for the right-hander and pitches this one up on off stump. Shubman Gill punches it toward extra cover.
13.3 overs (1 Run) Good length in that channel around off, Ishan Kishan looks to push at it but edges it down to third man for a single instead.
13.2 overs (0 Run) Hard length, angling it in from around off, Ishan Kishan blocks it out on the off side.
13.1 overs (0 Run) Starts from around the wicket and hurls across a heavy ball that bounces a bit extra. Kishan looks to slap it away but is beaten by the zip off the deck.
Romario Shepherd comes into the attack now, replacing Alzarri Joseph.
12.6 overs (0 Run) Shorter one, turning away from outside off, played off the back foot toward cover-point.
12.5 overs (1 Run) Fuller one, knocked down to long on for a single.
12.4 overs (0 Run) DROPPED! Gudakesh Motie will feel he should have held on to that chance, another let off here for Ishan Kishan. Full toss around off, Kishan steps out and hits it off the toe end to the left of Motie who sticks out his favored hand but puts down the catch.
12.3 overs (1 Run) Tossed up, a bit fuller and around middle, Shubman Gill pushes it through wide mid on for a single.
12.2 overs (0 Run) Flatter one around middle, just grips a bit, Gill defends it from inside his crease.
12.1 overs (0 Run) Nicely floated up around off, Shubman Gill leans on and pushes it towards cover.
11.6 overs (1 Run) Short of a length at the body, Shubman Gill tucks it off his hips down to fine leg and collects a run.
11.6 overs (1 Run) Wide! This is banged in short but angling down leg. Shubman Gill looks to get inside the line and pull but misses. Wide called.
11.5 overs (1 Run) Pitched up around off, Ishan Kishan leans on and caresses it through cover for a single.
11.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Up and over! Short ball over middle, Ishan Kishan stays leg side of the ball, leans back a touch and ramps it fine of the man at third man for a boundary.
11.3 overs (0 Run) Another good stop! Full and straight at 145 clicks, Ishan Kishan pummels the straight drive to the right of mid on but Jayden Seales there dives in to make an excellent stop.
11.2 overs (2 Runs) Brilliant work in the field by Keacy Carty. Shorter and around off, Kishan backs away and slaps it behind point. Carty runs to his right from deep point and gets the dive in to save a couple of runs for his side.
11.1 overs (0 Run) Fullish length on off, angling away, Ishan Kishan leans on without much confidence and almost pushes it uppishly into the hands of the man at extra cover.
10.6 overs (0 Run) Bowls it flatter now and at the stumps, Shubman Gill stays back to defend.
10.5 overs (0 Run) Tossed up outside off, played away toward cover.
10.4 overs (1 Run) Comes from over the wicket and serves a shortish ball around off, Ishan Kishan pats it off the back foot down to long on for a single.
10.3 overs (1 Run) Excellent running and the 50 is up for India! Nagging length around off, turning away, Gill drops it in front of cover-point and scampers across for one.
10.2 overs (0 Run) Slightly shorter around off, this one grips and turns away, Gill hops back and taps it toward point.
10.1 overs (0 Run) Starts with a flighted one around off, Shubman Gill leans on and pushes it toward cover.
