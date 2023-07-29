West Indies vs India: West Indies vs India, 2023 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between West Indies vs India from Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
4.6 overs (0 Run) No run.
4.5 overs (0 Run) No run.
4.4 overs (0 Run) On a length, outside off, Shubman Gill steers this one from the crease to point.
4.3 overs (0 Run) Fuller this time, on the off stump line, Shubman Gill clips it to mid-wicket.
4.2 overs (0 Run) Angling in, on a good length, on off, Shubman Gill defends it from the crease down the wicket.
4.1 overs (1 Run) On a hard length, around off, Ishan Kishan punches it towards wide mid off. Sets off for a quick single but has to run around Mayers to make his ground. Romario Shepherd picks the length and hits at the non-striker's end. But, the replays confirm that Kishan was safely in.
Is that a run-out? Direct hit at the non-striker's end by Romario Shepherd and Ishan Kishan could be in trouble. However, the replays show that Kishan managed to drag his bat inside the crease in time. Not Out!
4.1 overs (1 Run) WIDE! On a good length, just beyond the tramline on off, Ishan Kishan lets it go for a wide.
3.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Cut away with ease! Shortish delivery, outside off, Shubman Gill frees his arms and cuts it through covers. Does not time it as he would have liked but the ball has enough legs to reach the boundary.
3.5 overs (0 Run) Shortens his length and serves it on off, Shubman Gill dabs it off the back foot to point.
3.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Excellent wristwork by Shubman Gill! Seales bowls it full and just outside off, Shubman Gill leans forward and brings his wrists into play. Clips it to the right of mid on for a boundary.
3.3 overs (0 Run) Bowls it back of a length, on middle, Shubman Gill hangs on the back foot and keeps it out.
3.2 overs (0 Run) A bit too wide outside off, on a shortish length, Shubman Gill lets the ball pass.
3.1 overs (1 Run) Serves it slightly full and on off, Ishan Kishan gets forward and pushes it in front of mid off. Calls Gill for a quick single and the latter obliges.
2.6 overs (1 Run) At the hips again, Ishan Kishan tucks it along the ground to fine leg. Keeps the strike with a single.
2.5 overs (1 Run) Angled in again, on a length, at the stumps, Shubman Gill turns it down to fine leg for a single.
2.4 overs (0 Run) Length delivery, on off, Shubman Gill hangs back and guides it to point.
2.3 overs (0 Run) A tough chance goes down! Goes full and swinging in, outside off, Shubman Gill shimmies down the track and drills it hard back towards the bowler. The ball thuds onto the left palm of Mayers and pops out.
2.2 overs (0 Run) Angling in, at the stumps, on a good length, Shubman Gill tucks it off the back foot to mid-wicket.
2.1 overs (0 Run) At 121 kph, on a length, outside off, Shubman Gill uses his feet and reaches out to drive. The ball was in the air for a brief period but goes on the bounce to cover.
1.6 overs (0 Run) Beauty! Hurls it on a good length, moving away, just outside off, Ishan Kishan looks to defend inside the line and the ball zips past his outside edge.
1.5 overs (0 Run) Beaten! Much straighter this time, on a good length, in the corridor of uncertainty on off, Ishan Kishan has a feel for this away going delivery and is lucky not to edge it behind.
1.4 overs (0 Run) Angling across, back of a length, wide outside off, Ishan Kishan opts not to offer a shot.
1.3 overs (1 Run) Looks to go full but ends up bowling a full toss, outside off, Shubman Gill brings his wrists into play to flick it wide of mid on. Does not time it well and has to settle for a single.
1.2 overs (0 Run) Shaping away, on a good length, wide outside off, Shubman Gill is happy to leave the ball alone.
1.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Jayden Seales is welcomed with a crisp boundary! Begins on a back of a length, outside off, Shubman Gill gets on top of the bounce and punches it through covers for his first boundary.
Jayden Seales to take the other new ball.
0.6 over (0 Run) Another one on a good length, outside off, Ishan Kishan shoulders arms and lets it go.
0.5 over (1 Run) Shubman Gill is off the mark as well! Tailing in, full and at the stumps, Shubman Gill plants his foot forward and clips it wide of square leg for a run.
0.4 over (1 Run) Ishan Kishan and India are underway! Back of a length, on off, Ishan Kishan gets on his toes and punches it to the right of mid off. Opens his account with a single.
0.3 over (0 Run) Switches to 'round the wicket and angles it in, on a good length, in the channel on off, Ishan Kishan looks to defend away from the body and gets beaten on the outside edge.
0.2 over (0 Run) A bit fuller and swinging away, on middle and leg, Ishan Kishan drives with a straight bat to mid on.
0.1 over (0 Run) Starts from over the wicket, on a length, around off, a hint of away movement, Ishan Kishan presses forward and defends to cover.
All in readiness for the game to begin! The umpires are out in the middle and so are the players of West Indies. Ishan Kishan and Shubman Gill will open the innings for India. Kyle Mayers has been handed the new ball and is raring to go. Let's play...
PITCH REPORT - Shakera Selman and Daren Ganga are pitchside. Ganga says that the boundaries are pretty much the same and it is the same pitch used on the first ODI. Selman adds that a lot of grass has been rolled into the deck and bowlers might get some extra bounce. Ganga then informs that there was variable bounce last time around and it might be the same yet again along with the dominance of spinners. Selman ends by saying that the batters will face a stern challenge but the firmness might allow them to score a bit easier.
Hardik Pandya, the stand-in skipper of India, says that they wanted to bat first anyway. Adds that they want to challenge the batters by batting first. Mentions that they want to know how much they can score while batting first. Shares that the wicket was up and down in the last game. Informs that Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are resting as a few questions need to be answered. Reckons that it was a tremendous bowling effort and the fielding was equally good. Feels that they could have finished the game well rather than being 5 wickets down. Ends by informing that Sanju Samson and Axar Patel come into the side.
Shai Hope, the captain of West Indies says that they will bowl first and reckons that the conditions will help the bowlers early on. Adds that they need to put the last game behind them and look ahead to performing better. Mentions that the pitch has been a bit uncertain but both teams have to play on it, so, it's okay. Says that they have the opportunity to bowl first here and will look to put the opposition under pressure. Informs that Rovman Powell and Dominic Drakes are out and Alzarri Joseph along with Keacy Carty comes into the side.
India (Playing XI) - Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan (WK), Sanju Samson (In for Rohit Sharma), Hardik Pandya (C), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel (In for Virat Kohli), Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Umran Malik, Mukesh Kumar.
West Indies (Playing XI) - Kyle Mayers, Brandon King, Alick Athanaze, Shai Hope (C/WK), Shimron Hetmyer, Romario Shepherd, Keacy Carty (In for Rovman Powell), Yannic Cariah, Jayden Seales, Gudakesh Motie, Alzarri Joseph (In for Dominic Drakes).
TOSS - The two captains are out in the middle. The coin toss lands in the favour of Shai Hope and the West Indies have opted to BOWL first.
On the other hand, a clinical effort by India's spin twins, Ravindra Jadeja and Kuldeep Yadav, helped them skittle the West Indies out in 23 overs. The visitors opted to promote the middle and lower-order batters and did stutter a bit in the chase. However, Ishan Kishan's entertaining fifty was enough to take India over the line. Despite the massive margin of victory, Rohit Sharma and Co. are likely to continue experimenting in their quest to fine-tune their team combinations ahead of the ODI World Cup. There is a bit of weather around but let's hope it stays away. Will we see India gain an unassailable 2-0 lead? Or will the West Indies manage to force a series decider? Let's find out. Toss and team news coming up shortly...
In the first ODI, the West Indies failed to show up with the bat, surrendering themselves against India's spin brilliance. Only 3 batters were able to reach double figures and as a result, they could only muster 114 runs. Skipper Shai Hope fought a lone fight and would want others to put their hands up in this fixture. Gudakesh Motie and Yannic Cariah bowled their hearts out in the second half, but a low total meant they were unable to defend the total. The West Indies fans will be hoping that their side can put in a complete performance and draw level in the series.
Hello and a warm welcome, ladies and gentlemen, to our coverage of the 2nd ODI between the West Indies and India at the Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados. Having registered a comprehensive victory in the first ODI, India hold a 1-0 lead heading into the game. The visitors will be hoping to seal the series with a win in this game, whereas the West Indies will look to bounce back and take the three-match ODI series to a decider.
... MATCH DAY ...
A dedicated team of experts bring you live score, live cricket score, live match update on Sports.NDTV.com. After 5.1 overs, India are 24/0. The live updates of West Indies vs India scorecard is also available. It is the perfect platform to follow your favourite teams in West Indies vs India, 2023. Keep a track on your favourite batsmen and bowlers through West Indies vs India, 2023 today match, ball by ball commentary, West Indies vs India, West Indies vs India live score, West Indies vs India scorecard. Follow the excitement of the West Indies vs India, 2023 on Sports.NDTV.com as you can follow live match updates and live cricket score through our platform.