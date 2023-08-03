West Indies vs India Live Score Ball by Ball, West Indies vs India, 2023 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between West Indies vs India from Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba, Trinidad. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
9.6 overs (1 Run) Short of length slow delivery angled towards middle. Hardik Pandya brings out the pull shot towards mid-wicket. Yet another single.
9.5 overs (1 Run) Wide outside the off stump on a fuller length. Tilak Varma reaches for it and hits it uppishly towards deep point for one.
9.4 overs (1 Run) A length delivery towards middle and leg. Hardik Pandya uses his wrists to flick it towards backward square leg for a single.
9.3 overs (0 Run) This is on a good length and at the stumps. Hardik Pandya tucks this towards the fielder at mid-wicket.
DRINKS! India were building up a good partnership but they lost Suryakumar Yadav just at the wrong time. West Indies have done well to keep the runs in check and will look to build on this, but Tilak Varma is playing well on his debut and Hardik Pandya now have all the responsibility in his own hands to take them home as he comes out to bat.
9.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! What a stunning catch this is by Shimron Hetmyer as the ball seemed to be going away from him! A big wicket for West Indies as the number one T20I batter has to depart. Jason Holder bowls this full and outside the off stump. Suryakumar Yadav looks to drive this through covers but hits this into the air. Shimron Hetmyer is placed inside the 15-yard circle and the ball is moving at a quick pace to his left. He stretches every sinew in his body to reach towards the ball and takes a wonderful diving catch. India lose their third wicket and this run chase could start getting tricky for the visitors. West Indies will believe that they can run through this Indian batting line-up if they build sufficient pressure.
9.1 overs (1 Run) Jason Holder bowls a slower delivery full and outside the off stump. Tilak Varma walks towards the line of the ball and taps this towards point with soft hands for a single.
8.6 overs (0 Run) A drifter towards middle and leg from around the wicket. Suryakumar Yadav drives it straight towards the bowler. A good over from Akeal Hosein as just three runs have come from it.
8.5 overs (1 Run) Flights this full and just outside the off stump. Tilak Varma clips this towards deep square leg for a single.
8.4 overs (0 Run) A slower delivery from over the wicket on the pads. Tilak Varma tries to send the ball towards the leg side but gets a leading edge towards cover.
8.3 overs (1 Run) Bowls this short and into the stumps. Suryakumar Yadav rocks back and clips this towards wide long on for one.
8.2 overs (0 Run) A flighted full delivery along with some turn. Suryakumar Yadav drives it towards the fielder at covers.
8.1 overs (1 Run) Akeal Hosein bowls this slightly short and outside off. Tilak Varma gets really low as he cuts this towards deep point for a run.
7.6 overs (1 Run) A good-length ball on off and Tilak Varma punches it off his back foot towards deep point. Only a single but the call was for two. An expensive over from Romario Shepherd conceding 13 off it.
7.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Tilak Varma is manipulating the field well here! This is bowled full as well and outside off. Tilak Varma opens the face of his bat and guides this into the gap towards deep backward point for four runs.
7.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! That is a confident shot by the young man as he accesses the off side this time! Romario Shepherd bowls this full and outside off. Tilak Varma gets down on one knee and hit this over deep cover for six runs.
7.3 overs (1 Run) Short this time and outside the off pole. Suryakumar Yadav pulls this towards deep mid-wicket for a single.
7.2 overs (0 Run) A good off-cutter on off stump. Suryakumar Yadav goes for the cut but could.nt make any connection as the ball just misses the outside edge.
7.1 overs (1 Run) Romario Shepherd bowls this full and outside off. Tilak Varma mistimes his shot towards long on for a run.
6.6 overs (1 Run) A back of the length delivery on middle and off with an appeal from the bowler as the ball clips the pads of Tilak Varma and rolls off towards third man.
6.5 overs (0 Run) Bowls this full and outside the off stump. Tilak Varma dabs this towards the fielder at cover.
6.4 overs (0 Run) Another short of length delivery. Tilak Varma deflects it towards the mid-wicket fielder.
6.3 overs (1 Run) Bowls this on a good length and into the pads. Suryakumar Yadav lofts this towards deep mid-wicket and picks up one.
6.2 overs (1 Run) A slightly quicker delivery short of length and Tilak Varma punches this one towards covers for a single.
6.1 overs (1 Run) A slower delivery bowled back of a length and outside off. Suryakumar Yadav shuffles and cuts it towards deep point for a single.
6.1 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Jason Holder bowls this short and going down leg. Suryakumar Yadav misses his pull shot and the umpire calls this wide.
5.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Tilak Varma has been gifted four runs this time! This is bowled on a good length and outside off. Tilak Varma dabs this towards backward point and looks for a run. He is sent back by Suryakumar Yadav and the throw at the striker's end is covered by no one. The ball races away to deep mid-wicket for four more runs. 17 runs from the over and a good one for India as they are now 45 for the loss of 2 wickets after the Powerplay.
5.5 overs (0 Run) A short of length delivery swinging outside off. Tilak Varma lets it go safely to the keeper.
5.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Back-to-back sixes and Tilak Varma is here to have some fun! This is bowled slightly short and just outside off. Tilak Varma gets inside the line of the ball and pulls this over deep backward square leg for six more runs.
5.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Tilak Varma is announcing himself on the world stage as he gets off the mark with a maximum! Alzarri Joseph bowls this on a good length and outside off. Tilak Varma swats this towards deep square leg and collects six runs.
5.2 overs (1 Run) A hard length delivery on off. Suryakumar Yadav punches this one towards the covers for a single.
5.1 overs (0 Run) Alzarri Joseph bowls this on a good length and outside off. Suryakumar Yadav gets onto the front foot and pushes at this. Gets beaten on the outside edge by some lateral movement.
