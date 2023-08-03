West Indies vs India Live Score Ball by Ball, West Indies vs India, 2023 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between West Indies vs India from Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba, Trinidad. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
9.6 overs (1 Run) Full and wide outside off. Rovman Powell drives it in the direction of deep backward point for a single.
9.5 overs (1 Run) Loops this into the pads and on a fullish length. Nicholas Pooran clips this towards deep mid-wicket for one.
9.4 overs (0 Run) A quick delivery straight towards middle. Nicholas Pooran defends it and the ball misses the off-stump as it rolls towards the keeper.
9.3 overs (2 Runs) Bowls this quicker in the air and at the stumps. Nicholas Pooran goes for the reverse sweep and connects well. The ball races towards deep backward point but a good stop by the fielder restricts them to a brace.
9.2 overs (2 Runs) A fuller delivery onto the pads. Nicholas Pooran flicks it towards deep square leg for a couple of runs.
9.1 overs (0 Run) Kuldeep Yadav floats this one full and in line with the stumps. Nicholas Pooran dabs this into the off side with soft hands.
8.6 overs (1 Run) Back to bowling short and outside the off stump. Nicholas Pooran is early into his shot but manages to pull this to deep backward square leg for a run and will keep strike.
8.5 overs (0 Run) Strays down leg stump and delivers this on a good length. Nicholas Pooran looks to play this fine but misses and the ball clips his pads on its way through to the keeper.
8.4 overs (1 Run) Another slower delivery outside the off stump. This time Rovman Powell punches it off his back foot for a single through the cover-point region for a single.
8.3 overs (0 Run) Bowls another off-cutter wide outside the off pole and slightly back of a length. Rovman Powell looks to cut this one away and gets an under edge towards the keeper.
8.2 overs (0 Run) Beaten! A slower off-cutter on a hard length. Rovman Powell looks for a pull shot but could not get any bat on that.
8.1 overs (0 Run) Hardik Pandya bowls this a tad bit short and attacks the off pole. Rovman Powell blocks this solidly towards the fielder at mid off.
7.6 overs (1 Run) Kuldeep Yadav brings out the googly. A fuller delivery on off. Rovman Powell looks to defend it and the ball deflects off the outside edge and rolls towards third man past the fielder at slip. The batters take a single.
7.5 overs (1 Run) Bowls this full and onto the pads. Nicholas Pooran pushes this towards long on and takes a run.
7.4 overs (1 Run) Tosses this full and pitching outside the off stump. Rovman Powell goes for the sweep shot but misses the ball and it goes off the pads into the off side. They take a leg bye but Hardik Pandya decides to review this. No bat involved as shown by UltraEdge and Ball Tracking indicates that the impact is outside off. India lose a review here!
Rovman Powell is the next man in.
7.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Kuldeep Yadav also gets a wicket in his first over and Johnson Charles' short stay at the wicket comes to an end! This is flighted full and in line with the stumps. Johnson Charles looks to go aerial and miscues his shot high into the air towards cow corner. Tilak Varma comes running towards the ball from deep square leg and covers remarkable ground with great speed. Puts in a dive and grabs hold of the ball to take his first international catch. West Indies lose their third wicket and the spinners are ruling the roost here!
7.2 overs (1 Run) Flat delivery and short. Nicholas Pooran sends it towards the gap around the mid-wicket area for a single.
7.1 overs (0 Run) Kuldeep Yadav floats this one full and outside off. Nicholas Pooran sweeps this straight to the fielder at square leg.
6.6 overs (0 Run) A slower delivery, short and outside off. Johnson Charles plays it towards backward point. Good over from Hardik Pandya as just three runs have come off it.
6.5 overs (1 Run) Bangs this in short and outside the off pole. Nicholas Pooran gets on his toes and pulls this towards deep mid-wicket for a run.
6.4 overs (1 Run) A back-of-a-length delivery by Hardik Pandya. Charles stays in the crease and plays it towards short third man who stops it with a good dive. The batters cross for a one.
6.3 overs (1 Run) Goes full this time and onto the pads. Nicholas Pooran clips this through mid-wicket and picks up a single.
6.2 overs (0 Run) Beaten! A slower delivery on length outside the off stump. Nicholas Pooran tries to slash it but is beaten as the ball is collected by the keeper.
6.1 overs (0 Run) Hardik Pandya bowls this on a good length and offers width outside the off stump. Nicholas Pooran opens the face of his bat and guides this towards the short third man fielder.
5.6 overs (1 Run) A full delivery onto the leg stump by Axar Patel and Nicholas Pooran uses his wrists to flick it towards backward square leg for a single. West Indies are 54 for the loss of two wickets after the Powerplay.
5.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! The onslaught continues and this is proving a great over for West Indies! Axar Patel tosses this full and outside off. Nicholas Pooran gets down on one knee and hoicks this just short of the mid-wicket boundary for four more runs.
5.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Nicholas Pooran is carrying his great form into the game with some wonderful stroke play! This is bowled slightly short and outside the off pole. Nicholas Pooran walks down the wicket and heaves this over deep mid-wicket for a massive hit!
5.3 overs (2 Runs) Bowls this slightly short and just outside off. Nicholas Pooran slog sweeps this towards deep square leg and takes a couple of runs.
5.2 overs (1 Run) A short delivery angling in towards the pads. Johnson Charles deflects it towards square leg for a single.
5.1 overs (0 Run) Axar Patel floats this one full and outside the off stump. Johnson Charles knocks this firmly towards the cover fielder.
