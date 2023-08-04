West Indies vs India Live Score Ball by Ball, West Indies vs India, 2023 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between West Indies vs India from Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba, Trinidad. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
India got off to a circumspect start as the two openers struggled to get any bat on the ball cleanly. As the pressure was built up by the Windies bowlers, Shubman Gill decided to charge the spinner and was stumped well outside the crease. Ishan Kishan was also dismissed right after he scored a streaky boundary and it was Tilak Varma who changed the momentum as he thumped back-to-back sixes to get his first international runs. Suryakumar Yadav scored a run-a-ball 21 as he along with Hardik Pandya, Sanju Samson, and Axar Patel all got starts but could not make the most of it. Arshdeep Singh played a couple of lusty blows to take the game deep but Romario Shepherd managed to defend 10 runs in the last over to ensure that India's tail does not pull off a heist.
A remarkable win for West Indies as they put up a solid bowling performance to clinch an absolute nail-biter! They won by a margin of 4 runs and take a 1-0 lead in this 5-match T20I series. It is their strongest format and the two-time world champions have proved their worth in this encounter. India will be really disappointed as they kept losing wickets at regular intervals and never seemed to get ahead of the chase at any point in time. The West Indies batters were also not at their best but the bowlers held their nerves and helped their side over the finish line. Jason Holder was the pick of the bowlers conceding just 19 runs in his four overs including a double-wicket maiden. Akeal Hosein was economical and was rewarded with one scalp with Obed McCoy and Romario Shepherd claiming two wickets each.
19.6 overs (1 Run) Romario Shepherd has done it for West Indies! He nails another yorker, on leg, angling in, Mukesh Kumar jams it out towards long on for just a run. WINDIES WIN BY 4 RUNS!
Mukesh Kumar can be a hero for India on his T20I debut as he makes his way out to face the last ball! Six runs are needed in 1 ball.
19.5 overs (1 Run) OUT! RUN OUT! Arshdeep Singh is gone now! This is full and on middle, Arshdeep Singh clips it towards deep mid-wicket for a run, and they decide for the second, but Shimron Hetmyer is lightning quick in the deep and throws it at the batter's end where Nicholas Pooran takes the bails off while Arshdeep Singh is nowhere near the crease. India nine down now!
19.4 overs (0 Run) A crucial dot! Romario Shepherd bowls a low full toss, outside off, Arshdeep Singh stays in his crease and throws his bat at it but fails to reach it. 7 needed in 2 balls now!
19.3 overs (2 Runs) Another good yorker, outside off, Arshdeep Singh squeezes it wide of deep point for a couple of runs.
19.2 overs (1 Run) On a length and on off, slower too, Yuzvendra Chahal tries to push it away but gets a bottom edge onto the pitch and steals a single. Arshdeep Singh is back on strike! 9 needed in 4 balls now!
Yuzvendra Chahal runs onto the field and then decides to go off but is called back to the centre. He will be the number 10 batter for India!
19.1 overs (0 Run) OUT! BOWLED'EM! More importantly, it is a dot ball! Arshdeep Singh remains on the other end. Romario Shepherd nails the yorker from around the wicket, on middle, angling in, Kuldeep Yadav comes down the track and fails to get his bat down in time as the ball goes through to shatter the stumps. West Indies two wickets away from the victory while India still needs 10!
Romario Shepherd will have the responsibility of closing this inning out! West Indies have been fined for slow over-rate. They had five fielders inside the circle in the last over and the same will happen now as well. Will it be an advantage for India?
18.6 overs (1 Run) Another full delivery around leg, Kuldeep Yadav flicks it towards deep square leg for one more. India need 10 to win in the last over!
18.5 overs (1 Run) Full again and on leg, Arshdeep Singh tucks it through square leg for one.
18.5 overs (1 Run) Obed McCoy loses his line and serves this full but down the leg side, Arshdeep Singh leaves it alone. Wided.
18.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Back-to-back boundary! Arshdeep Singh is keeping India in the game here! This is back of a length and around off, Arshdeep Singh waits for it and jabs it over covers for a boundary.
18.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Arshdeep Singh finds the fence now! Obed McCoy lands this on a good length again, on leg, Arshdeep Singh tries to whip it away but get an inside edge wide of short fine leg for a boundary.
18.2 overs (0 Run) This is on a good length, on middle, slower again, Arshdeep Singh uses his feet and heaves across the line but misses.
18.1 overs (0 Run) OUT! IN THE AIR AND GONE! No he can't! Obed McCoy strikes the crucial blow to India! That seems like the last nail in the coffin for the visitors. This is full and around middle, slower too, Axar Patel tries to make room and dispatch it away but is a bit early through his shot. He mistimes it badly in the air towards long on where Shimron Hetmyer settles under it and takes a good catch under pressure. India seven wickets down now! Arshdeep Singh is the new batter now.
17.6 overs (1 Run) Another short delivery, on off, Axar Patel pulls it through mid-wicket for one more. 21 needed in 12 now! Can Axar Patel be the hero?
17.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! BANG! Just what India needed! Axar Patel clears the fence now! Jason Holder serves this touch fuller and around off, Axar Patel stays in his crease and launches it over the long off fence for a biggie.
17.4 overs (2 Runs) Goes short again and outside off, Axar Patel lofts it wide of long off for a brace.
17.3 overs (1 Run) A full toss, on off, Kuldeep Yadav drills it wide of long off for a run.
17.2 overs (1 Run) Short and on middle, Axar Patel pulls it towards deep mid-wicket and surprisingly takes the single.
17.1 overs (0 Run) Slower delivery, on a length and outside off, Axar Patel tries to cut but ends up chopping it onto the pitch. Another dot!
16.6 overs (1 Run) Back of a length and around off, Axar Patel guides it towards deep point for one more and keeps the strike.
16.5 overs (1 Run) Another short delivery, on leg, Kuldeep Yadav looks to hook it away but it goes off his arm guard towards square leg. A leg bye is taken.
16.4 overs (1 Run) Short of a length, on leg, Axar Patel tucks it towards backward square leg for one.
16.3 overs (1 Run) Fuller one and on off, Kuldeep Yadav drives it through cover-point for run.
16.2 overs (0 Run) BEATEN! This is on a good length and on middle, shaping away, Kuldeep Yadav backs away to push it away but misses.
16.1 overs (1 Run) On a length and around leg, Axar Patel nudges it through square leg for a single.
15.6 overs (0 Run) Holder ends the over with an excellent yorker, on off, angling away, Kuldeep Yadav is late to put his bat down in time to dig it out. A double-wicket maiden from Jason Holder and it has helped turn the game on its head!
15.5 overs (0 Run) Jason Holder nails pitches it up and on middle, Kuldeep Yadav looks to work it away but misses and gets hit on the pads. There is a huge shout for LBW, but turned down.
15.4 overs (0 Run) This is on a hard length an on off, Kuldeep Yadav looks to heave it away but misses.
India's tail has been exposed as Kuldeep Yadav walks out to the crease.
15.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! RUN OUT! Another wicket for West Indies! India are crumbling here! This is back of a length and on off again, Axar Patel taps it wide of covers and sets off for the run, but Kyle Mayers is quick to grab the ball and hits bullseye at the batter's end with Samson well short of his crease. A brilliant effort from the Windies opener and India are now six wickets down.
15.2 overs (0 Run) Short of a length and around off, Axar Patel swings wildly across the line but fails to connect.
Axar Patel strides out to the centre.
15.1 overs (0 Run) OUT! TIMBER! Jason Holder gets a wicket now! Hardik Pandya goes back to the hut as this game turns again. Holder hits the hard length this time, on off, nips back in sharply and this is slower again, Hardik Pandya looks to work it away but misses as the ball deflects off the front pads back into the stumps. Is there another twist in the tale? India have lost half their side now and do not have a strong tail.
