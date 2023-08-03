West Indies vs India Live Score Ball by Ball, West Indies vs India, 2023 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between West Indies vs India from Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba, Trinidad. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
19.5 overs (1 Run) 1 run.
19.5 overs (3 Runs) NO BALL! Another yorker-length delivery bowled in line with the stumps. Jason Holder gets an inside edge towards fine leg for a couple of runs. Looks like Mukesh Kumar has overstepped and it will be a no ball. Free-hit coming up...
19.4 overs (1 Run) A yorker this time and at the stumps. Romario Shepherd looks to dig this one out but gets an inside edge onto his pads. The ball rolls into the off side and they steal one.
19.3 overs (1 Run) On a fullish length once again and outside off. Jason Holder knocks this to the left of cover-point and takes a run.
19.2 overs (1 Run) A slower delivery, on a length and outside off, Romario Shepherd slaps it towards extra covers for a run.
19.1 overs (1 Run) Mukesh Kumar bowls this really full and outside off. Jason Holder drills this towards long off for a single.
India have gone over time and they have been given a penalty for the slow over-rate. Only four fielders are allowed outside the inner ring. Also, Mukesh Kumar to bowl the last over.
18.6 overs (1 Run) A long over finally comes to an end! This is bowled short and outside off. Jason Holder swats this towards long off to get off the mark with a run.
18.6 overs (1 Run) WIDE! A full toss beyond the tram line and Jason Holder does not offer a shot. The umpire calls wide for the fourth time in this over.
Jason Holder walks out to bat now.
18.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Rovman Powell perishes two runs short of his half-century and India will be glad to see the back of the West Indies skipper! This is bowled slightly short and outside the off stump. Rovman Powell looks to cross-bat this over long on but does not get a clean connection. The ball goes straight down the throat of Suryakumar Yadav in the deep and West Indies lose their sixth wicket. Will they be able to reach 150?
18.4 overs (1 Run) A low full toss this time on an off-stump line. Romario Shepherd clips this towards wide long on and takes a run to get off the mark.
18.4 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Continues to serve this outside the off stump and full. Looking to keep it away from the batter but the umpire reckons this is wide as well as Romario Shepherd lets this go through.
18.4 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Another delivery well outside the off pole and full. Romario Shepherd leaves this one alone and the umpire indicts wide again.
18.4 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Beyond the tram line on the off side this time and on a fullish length. Romario Shepherd swings his blade but misses and the umpire calls this wide.
18.3 overs (0 Run) Serves this wide outside the off and on a fullish length. Romario Shepherd throws the kitchen sink at this but does not connect.
18.2 overs (0 Run) Bowls this on a fullish length and outside off. Romario Shepherd looks to go hard at the ball but gets beaten.
Romario Shepherd comes out to the middle now.
18.1 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Shimron Hetmyer perishes in the quest for some quick runs! Arshdeep Singh bowls this slightly short and outside the off stump. Shimron Hetmyer looks to make room and cuts this into the air towards deep point. Axar Patel runs to hos left and grabs hold of the ball to send the left-hander back to the shed. West Indies have now lost half their side and may be struggling to get to the 150-run mark. India will be happy with their bowling in the death overs.
17.6 overs (1 Run) Another yorker just outside off. Shimron Hetmyer digs this out back towards the bowler who is unable to stop it cleanly. The ball hits the non-striker and the batters steal a single.
17.5 overs (1 Run) Misses the yorker but the low full toss at the stumps is hard enough for Rovman Powell to hit. He gets it to long on along the turf and takes a run.
17.4 overs (1 Run) Wide outside the off pole this time and on a yorker length. Shimron Hetmyer gets his bat to it and works this towards deep point for one more.
17.3 overs (1 Run) Another full toss bowled in line of the stumps. Rovman Powell gets his front foot out of the way and swats this towards long on for another run.
17.2 overs (1 Run) A low full toss bowled wide outside off. Shimron Hetmyer drills this hard towards long off and takes one.
17.1 overs (1 Run) Mukesh Kumar starts well with a pin-point yorker at the stumps. Rovman Powell gets his bat down in time and knocks the ball towards long on for a single.
16.6 overs (0 Run) Bowls a well-directed short ball at the batter. Shimron Hetmyer sways away from the line of the ball but decides to throw his bat at the ball at the last moment. Does not connect though as it goes through to the keeper.
16.5 overs (1 Run) Continues to bowl wide outside off to the right-hander and on a good length this time. Rovman Powell steps across the stumps towards the ball and slices this towards deep backward point for one more.
16.4 overs (1 Run) Bowls a slower yorker at the stumps. Shimron Hetmyer waits on the ball and digs this out towards long on for a single.
16.3 overs (1 Run) Goes full and well outside the off pole. Rovman Powell reaches for it and knocks this towards deep backward point for a run.
16.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Rovman Powell has absolutely dismissed this ball out of sight! Arshdeep Singh decides to go over the wicket and serves a full toss outside off. Rovman Powell gets down on one knee and swats this over deep mid-wicket for six runs!
16.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Rovman Powell is looking ominous here as he finds the gap to perfection this time! Arshdeep Singh bowls this slightly full and outside off from 'round the wicket. Rovman Powell works this towards deep backward point for four runs.
15.6 overs (0 Run) Another ball delivered on a shortish length and well outside the off pole. Shimron Hetmyer rocks back and cuts this straight to the backward point fielder. Good comeback from Yuzvendra Chahal after being thumped for a six early in the over.
15.5 overs (0 Run) Continues to bowl short and outside off. Shimron Hetmyer goes deep in the crease but mistimes his shot back down the pitch towards the bowler.
15.4 overs (0 Run) A googly bowled short and outside the off stump. Shimron Hetmyer looks to cut off the back foot but misses.
15.3 overs (1 Run) Fires this one full and going down leg. Rovman Powell looks to paddle this fine but gets a top edge over the keeper to the right of short fine leg for a run.
15.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Yuzvendra Chahal will be ruing his dropped opportunity as it is costing him a few runs here off the bat of Rovman Powell! Tosses this full and in line with the stumps. Rovman Powell gets his front foot out of the way and thumps this over the bowler's head for six runs.
15.1 overs (1 Run) Yuzvendra Chahal floats this one full and onto the pads. Shimron Hetmyer clips this towards deep mid-wicket for one.
