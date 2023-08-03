West Indies vs India Live Score Ball by Ball, West Indies vs India, 2023 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between West Indies vs India from Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba, Trinidad. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
14.6 overs (6 Runs) SIX! BOOM! Sanju Samson gets into the act now! Obed McCoy goes fuller this time, on off, Sanju Samson moves across early and as this is in the slot, he tonks it over the long on fence for a biggie. India need 37 runs in 30 balls now!
14.5 overs (1 Run) A slower bouncer now, on middle, Hardik Pandya is way early through his pull and misses to get hit on his chest as the ball rolls to the off side. A leg bye is taken.
14.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR LEG BYES! Easy runs for India! Obed McCoy lands this on a hard length but down the leg side, Hardik Pandya looks to paddle it away but misses and the ball goes off his pads towards the fine leg fence for a boundary.
14.3 overs (1 Run) Short and on middle, Sanju Samson pulls it towards deep square leg for one.
14.2 overs (1 Run) Back of the length delivery at the ribs. Hardik Pandya does well to flick it towards deep backward square leg for another single.
14.1 overs (1 Run) Obed McCoy nails the yorker, on off, Sanju Samson jams it out towards deep point for just a single.
14.1 overs (1 Run) What happened there? Obed McCoy loses the grip of the ball and bowls a very high full toss almost near the head height, on off, Sanju Samson tries to smack it away but misses. It is called a No Ball and Free Hit coming up...
13.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Just wide! Hardik Pandya won't mind this at all! Romario Shepherd serves this full and around off, Hardik Pandya goes for the flashing drive but gets an outside edge which goes past the diving point fielder for a boundary.
13.5 overs (1 Run) A low full toss, on middle, Sanju Samson drags it towards deep mid-wicket for one.
13.4 overs (1 Run) Pitched up and on off. Hardik Pandya drives it towards long-off for a single.
13.4 overs (1 Run) A bit full and down the leg side. Hardik Pandya tries a flick but it is a little too far. It is called a Wide!
13.3 overs (0 Run) Good change of pace! This is on a good length and around off, slower too, Hardik Pandya tries to pat it away but misses.
13.2 overs (0 Run) Pitched a little fuller and Hardik Pandya drives it towards the bowler who stops it well.
13.1 overs (1 Run) In the air...safe! Romario Shepherd bangs in a bouncer, on middle, Sanju Samson mistimes his pull in the air but it lands well wide of deep mid-wicket. They cross.
12.6 overs (1 Run) A fuller and on middle. Sanju Samson send it towards long-on off his back foot. A single is added to the score. A very good spell from Akeal Hosein.
12.5 overs (1 Run) Shorter in length and outside off, Hardik Pandya cuts it towards deep point for one.
12.4 overs (0 Run) A little quicker and shorter. Hardik Pandya punches this with the spin towards covers.
12.3 overs (0 Run) Oh..turn! This is flighted, full and on off, grips and turns away sharply, Hardik Pandya looks to push at it but gets beaten on the outside edge.
12.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Another boundary! This is tossed up, full and on middle, Hardik Pandya quickly goes down on one knee and nails his sweep wide of deep square leg for four more runs.
12.1 overs (1 Run) Floated, full and on leg, Sanju Samson looks to flick it but misses as the ball goes off his pads towards backward square leg. A leg bye is taken.
11.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Stand and deliver! Alzarri Joseph serves this full and on off, Hardik Pandya strides forward and shows the full face of the bat to smash it through extra covers for a boundary and holds the pose for a couple of seconds.
11.5 overs (1 Run) On a length and around off, Sanju Samson runs it down to third man for a run and gets off the mark.
11.4 overs (0 Run) Yorker length this one on middle and leg. Sanju Samson flicks it to the mid-wicket fielder.
11.3 overs (0 Run) Short of a length and outside off, Sanju Samson cuts it straight to point.
11.2 overs (0 Run) A good-length delivery angling into the pads. Sanju Samson looks to play on the leg side and is flicked towards deep backward square.
11.1 overs (1 Run) Full and around leg, Hardik Pandya flicks it towards deep square leg for a single.
Sanju Samson is the last pure batter for India as they seem to be going behind this game.
10.6 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! Romario Shepherd strikes now! This is a huge wicket for West Indies as Tilak Varma goes back to the hut now. Romario Shepherd goes for another slower delivery, bangs it short too, on middle, Tilak Varma waits for it and tries to pull it away but fails to get the power on it as the ball flies towards deep square leg where Shimron Hetmyer moves to his left to take a fine catch. Verma departs for a well-made 39 as India loses their fourth wicket.
10.5 overs (2 Runs) Another slower delivery, full and on middle, Tilak Varma clips it wide of long on for a brace.
10.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Much-needed boundary! Romario Shepherd lands this back of a length and outside off, Tilak Varma moves across a bit and crunches it towards the deep point fence for a boundary.
10.3 overs (0 Run) A slower delivery now, full and on off, Tilak Varma tries to guide it away but misses it completely.
10.2 overs (1 Run) Short delivery around the leg stump. Hardik Pandya pulls to send the ball towards mid-wicket. A run is added to the score.
10.1 overs (0 Run) Back of a length and around off, Hardik Pandya dabs it towards point.
