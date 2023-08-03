West Indies vs India Live Score Ball by Ball, West Indies vs India, 2023 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between West Indies vs India from Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba, Trinidad. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
14.6 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Up, up and away! Insult to injury! Hardik Pandya serves this full and on middle, in the slot as well, Rovman Powell stays there and muscles it over the deep mid-wicket fence for a biggie.
14.5 overs (0 Run) DROPPED! Rovman Powell gets another life! Hardik Pandya bowls this on a hard length and outside off, slower too, Rovman Powell punches it uppishly towards extra covers where Yuzvendra Chahal gets both hands to it but spills it out.
14.4 overs (0 Run) A good-length delivery and a little quicker outside off. Rovman Powell tries to go for the big shot but is beaten on the inside-edge as there is no connection on the ball.
14.3 overs (1 Run) Hardik Pandya bangs in a bouncer now, on middle, Shimron Hetmyer gets hurried and miscues his pull towards square leg for one.
14.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Shimron Hetmyer showing his intent from the start here! Hardik Pandya lands this short of a length and outside off, Shimron Hetmyer reaches for it and punches it with sweet timing wide of deep point for a boundary to get off the mark.
Shimron Hetmyer is the new batter at the crease.
14.1 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! Hardik Pandya strikes now! He gets rid of the dangerous Nicholas Pooran. Pandya bowls this on a good length and on off, Nicholas Pooran moves across and goes for the big heave, but fails to get under it to get the elevation and hits it in the air straight towards deep mid-wikcet where Tilak Varma judges it well and takes a fine catch. This is a huge moment in the game as Pooran was looking good. West Indies four down now!
13.6 overs (1 Run) Again tossed up fuller. Nicholas Pooran comes forward and drives it towards mid-on for a single. Some appreciation for Kuldeep Yadav by Nicholas Pooran at the end of the over.
13.5 overs (0 Run) Gives this one some air as well, on middle, Nicholas Pooran defends it on the front foot.
13.4 overs (0 Run) A flighted delivery on leg stump. Nicholas Pooran uses his feet and drives the ball straight back to the bowler.
13.3 overs (0 Run) Flighted, full and on middle, Nicholas Pooran blocks it down the pitch.
13.2 overs (1 Run) DROPPED! A tough chance, but should have been taken! Kuldeep Yadav flights up the googly, full and around off, Rovman Powell tries to heave it across the line but only gets a top edge as the ball flies behind covers, Shubman Gill from point runs backward to his right and gets there but fails to grab it diving forward. A single is taken.
13.2 overs (1 Run) Bowled very wide outside off. Rovman Powell leaves it alone as it is called a Wide.
13.1 overs (1 Run) Tossed up, full and on middle, Nicholas Pooran uses his feet and takes it on the full to clips it through mid-wicket for a single.
12.6 overs (1 Run) A slightly fuller delivery on leg stump. Again swept away towards backward square leg by Nicholas Pooran for another run.
12.5 overs (1 Run) Pushed through quicker, on middle, Rovman Powell comes down the track but mistimes his slog towards deep mid-wicket for one.
12.4 overs (1 Run) Flat towards the leg stump. Nicholas Pooran sweeps it straight to deep backward square leg and calls for a single.
12.3 overs (1 Run) Floated, full and on middle, Rovman Powell goes down and slog-sweeps it towards deep square leg for another run.
12.2 overs (1 Run) A fuller delivery on middle and leg. Nicholas Pooran hangs back in the crease and flicks it towards mid-wicket for a single.
12.1 overs (0 Run) Quicker, short and on middle, Nicholas Pooran stays back and pushes it back to the bowler.
11.6 overs (1 Run) A slightly shorter delivery on middle. Nicholas Pooran knocks it towards the fielder at deep mid-wicket for a single.
11.5 overs (1 Run) Flighted, full and on middle, Rovman Powell uses his feet again and forces it towards long on for a run.
11.4 overs (0 Run) Floated slightly fuller towards middle and leg. Rovman Powell defends it off the front foot.
11.3 overs (0 Run) Flatter, short and on leg, Rovman Powell moves back and tries to pull but fails to connect and gets hit on the body.
11.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Nice use of the feet! This is tossed up, full and on off, Rovman Powell dances down the track and creams it through covers for a boundary.
11.1 overs (1 Run) Short and around off, Nicholas Pooran mistimes his pull towards long on for a single.
10.6 overs (1 Run) A slower delivery onto the pads. Nicholas Pooran takes a single playing it towards short mid-wicket.
10.6 overs (1 Run) Pitched outside the leg stump and Nicholas Pooran lets it go. That's a Wide.
10.5 overs (1 Run) A low full toss, on leg, Rovman Powell clips it through backward square leg for a single.
10.4 overs (2 Runs) Again a length delivery outside off. Rovman Powell plays the cut towards deep backward point and they take a couple of runs.
10.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Up and over! Hardik Pandya lands this short and well outside off, Rovman Powell slashes hard at it and slices it over point for a boundary. This should give him more confidence now.
10.2 overs (0 Run) A length delivery outside the off stump. Rovman Powell cuts the ball towards backward point where the fileder collects it safely.
10.1 overs (2 Runs) Fuller one and around off, Rovman Powell drills it wide of long off where Suryakumar Yadav runs to his left and dives to stop it well. Two runs taken.
