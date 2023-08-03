West Indies vs India Live Score Ball by Ball, West Indies vs India, 2023 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between West Indies vs India from Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba, Trinidad. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
4.6 overs (0 Run) No run.
4.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! c Rovman Powell b Obed McCoy.
4.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! A bit of luck going Ishan Kishan's way as he gets his first boundary! This is bowled full and wide outside off. Ishan Kishan goes hard at the ball and gets an outside edge towards third man for four runs.
4.3 overs (1 Run) Goes full and outside off. Suryakumar Yadav dabs this into the off side with soft hands and rushes for a single.
4.2 overs (1 Run) Strays onto the pads on a good length. Ishan Kishan looks to clip this leg side but misses and the ball rolls towards square leg as they take a leg bye.
4.1 overs (0 Run) Bowls this short and at the stumps. Ishan Kishan looks to ramp this over the keeper but misses.
3.6 overs (6 Runs) SIX! A poor delivery to end the over by Alzarri Joseph. Suryakumar Yadav is not going to miss out on this one! This is bowled short and outside the off pole. the batter opens his stance and swats this over deep cover-point for six runs.
3.5 overs (0 Run) Back to bowling short and outside off. Suryakumar Yadav cuts this straight to the fielder at point.
3.4 overs (0 Run) On a good length this time and outside the off stump. Suryakumar Yadav is early into his shot as well knocks this towards mid off.
3.3 overs (0 Run) Slightly short once again and outside off. Suryakumar Yadav punches this towards the point fielder.
3.2 overs (0 Run) What a jaffa! Bowls this back of a length and in the channel outside off. Suryakumar Yadav hangs his bat out to dry and gets beaten all ends up.
3.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR This has been timed beautifully as the ball keeps running away from the fielder! This is delivered full and just outside off. Suryakumar Yadav knocks this straight back past the bowler and the stumps at the non-striker's end for four runs.
3.1 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Strays down leg stump once again on a good length. Suryakumar Yadav tries to get bat on this one but misses and the umpire indicates wide.
3.1 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Alzarri Joseph starts off with a wayward delivery. He bowls this full but well down leg side. Suryakumar Yadav still tries to flick this away but does not connect and the umpire calls this wide.
2.6 overs (1 Run) Back to bowling short and outside off. Suryakumar Yadav pokes at this and gets an inside edge into the leg side for a run to keep strike.
2.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! First boundary of the Indian inning and it comes off the bat of Suryakumar Yadav! This is flighted full and just outside off. SKY uses his wrists really well and clips this towards deep mid-wicket for four runs.
2.4 overs (0 Run) Short this time and outside the off stump. Suryakumar Yadav punches this towards the cover-point region.
2.3 overs (0 Run) Tosses this full and outside off. Suryakumar Yadav defends this towards cover as he starts watcfully.
Suryakumar Yadav walks out to bat at number 3.
2.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! STUMPED! Something had to give here as the pressure was building on the India openers! Akeal Hosein draws first blood and the dangerous Shubman Gill has to take the long walk back to the hut. This is bowled slower in the air and slightly short outside off as the bowler sees the batter charge down the wicket. Shubman Gill swings his blade looking to go big but gets beaten on the outside edge. Johnson Charles collects the ball cleanly behind the wicket and whips the bails off. Shubman Gill is stranded out of his crease and India have lost their first wicket.
2.1 overs (0 Run) Akeal Hosein bowls this short and outside off. Shubman Gill blocks this towards the cover fielder.
1.6 overs (1 Run) Slightly back of a length and outside the off stump. Shubman Gill swats this straight to the fielder at cover but a misfield allows them to take a run. Just 2 runs from this over and India are off to a circumspect start.
1.5 overs (0 Run) Bowls this on a fuller length as well and pitching outside leg. Shubman Gill looks to clip this one away but misses and gets hit on the pads.
1.4 overs (1 Run) Continues to bowl full and outside the off pole. Ishan Kishan knocks this to the right of mid off and takes one.
1.3 overs (0 Run) Goes really full this time, almost on a yorker length and outside the off stump. Ishan Kishan attempts to get his bat onto the ball but misses.
1.2 overs (0 Run) Bowls this on a good length and angles this into the stumps. Ishan Kishan gets onto the front foot and blocks this out solidly.
1.1 overs (0 Run) Obed McCoy bangs this in short and outside the off stump. Ishan Kishan drops his hands down and alows the ball to go through to the keeper.
Obed McCoy to share the attack.
0.6 over (0 Run) Tosses this full and just outside the off pole. Shubman Gill dabs this into the off side with soft hands. Just three runs coming from the first over bowled by Akeal Hosein.
0.5 over (2 Runs) Strays onto the pads on a shortish length. Shubman Gill clips this towards deep mid-wicket and picks up a couple of runs to open his account as well.
0.4 over (0 Run) Shortish and on off, angling in, Shubman Gill punches it straight to short covers.
0.3 over (0 Run) Short this time and outside the off pole. Shubman Gill pushes this towards the fielder at point.
0.2 over (0 Run) Flights this full and outside off. Some turn on offer as Shubman Gill pushes at this and gets beaten on the outside edge.
0.1 over (1 Run) Akeal Hosein bowls this short and pitching outside leg. Ishan Kishan is early into his shot as he pulls this aerially just short of the deep square leg fielder for one. The Indian wicketkeeper is off the mark.
Follow the West Indies vs India, 2023 live cricket score on Sports.NDTV.com. After 5.2 overs, India, chasing a target of 150, are 29/2. Get live score, ball by ball commentary and much more. Keep track of West Indies vs India, 2023 today match between West Indies and India. Everything related to West Indies and India match will be available on Sports.NDTV.com. Stay updated with West Indies vs India live score. Do check for West Indies vs India scorecard. You can get scorecard updates, match related facts. Get quick live updates with ads, Sports.NDTV.com, which is the perfect destination for live cricket score.