Live Updates of Today Match between West Indies vs India from Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba, Trinidad.
0.3 over (4 Runs) Four!
0.2 over (2 Runs) 2 runs.
0.1 over (0 Run) A beauty to start with! Arshdeep Singh starts with a good-length delivery just around off, nips back in sharply, Brandon King is a bit late but manages to keep it out to the off side.
We are done with the prematch formalities as the umpires walk towards the pitch. The Indian players are in a huddle on the ground for a few last-minute instructions from Hardik Pandya before taking their respective positions on the field. Brandon King and Kyle Mayers will open the inning for West Indies and will want to get a good partnership going here. Arshdeep Singh has the new ball in his hand and will begin proceedings. Let's play...
We are close to the start of the game but first, the two sets of players and the match officials line up for the national anthems. It will be the national anthem of Trinidad and Tobago first, followed by India's national anthem and finally the national anthem of West Indies.
Hardik Pandya, the skipper of India says that the whole plan for the tour is to try out their bench strength and they may need to come back here soon for the World Cup. Adds that it is all about the preparations and giving players an opportunity to prove themselves before the 50-over World Cup later this year. Claims that he tries to keep things simple as it is about improving and showing progress. Mentions that he does not worry much about the mistakes but concentrates on the process. Informs that Umran Malik and Ravi Bishnoi miss out as they have gone with three spin bowlers.
Rovman Powell says that they will bat first. Adds that India have a lot of spinners so they will look to put up a big total on the board. Shares that the visitors are a very good side. Mentions that running between the wickets is very important and it is not all about scoring boundaries. Informs they are playing six batters and two all-rounders in Jason Holder and Romario Shepherd.
India (Playing XI) - Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan (WK), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma (on debut), Hardik Pandya (C), Sanju Samson, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar (on T20I debut).
West Indies (Playing XI) - Rovman Powell (C), Kyle Mayers, Brandon King, Johnson Charles (WK), Shimron Hetmyer, Romario Shepherd, Nicholas Pooran, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Obed McCoy, Alzarri Joseph.
TOSS - The captains are out in the middle. The coin is flipped into the air and lands in favour of the West Indies. They have elected to BAT first.
Live pictures show Tilak Varma receiving his India cap as he makes his international bow. Meanwhile, Mukesh Kumar will also make his T20I debut to represent India in all three formats.
India, on the other hand, will be riding high on confidence as they gear up for their 200th T20I. Only Pakistan have achieved this feat so far. They have rested the likes of Kohli, Rohit and Jadeja but their youngsters took the opportunity and registered a big win in the final ODI without them and will look to do something similar here. Shubman Gill and Ishan Kishan makes up a powerful opening duo but that could change as in-form Yashasvi Jaiswal could make his debut. They have the current World No. 1 batter in Sky who has the ability to score all around the park. Hardik Pandya will be leading the side again and he will have Arshdeep Singh as his lead pacer in this format while Avesh Khan is also back in the squad. Mukesh Kumar has impressed on this tour and could play a part while Umran Malik can be given more game time as well. They have variety of spin options as well and it will be interesting to see the combination and also if Yuzvendra Chahal gets a chance after sitting out in the ODIs. Will they continue the winning momentum and get the victory? Or will the Windies take a 1-0 in the series? We will find out soon. Toss and team news in a bit.
West Indies have named a strong squad and have recalled the likes of Oshane Thomas and Shimron Hetmyer to boost their team even more. Unlike the longer formats, their players can express themselves better here. Johnson Charles made his return to the national team last year after a long gap and has performed well in thia format while Brandon King has also scored runs at the top but needs to improve his strike rate. Nicholas Pooran is in his prime form while Kyle Mayers, Hettie and Rovman Powell are going to be crucial too. Alzarri Joseph and Akeal Hosein will be the key bowlers for them. Most of their players have played in the Indian T20 League and can use that experience against the visitors to get the better of them but they know it is going to be a difficult task. The hosts could take inspiration from their last T20I series where they defeated a strong South African side. They need their senior players to step up and start the series on a positive note.
Hello and a warm welcome folks! We are all set for the first T20I of this five-match series between West Indies and India. These two teams battled it out in the longer formats before this where the visitors reigned supreme, but the hosts are better suited to this format and will provide a tougher challenge. Windies have a good chance of winning this T20I series and end their draught since 2017 against India while the Men in Blue will look to win all the formats on this tour.
... MATCH DAY ...
