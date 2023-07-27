West Indies vs India: West Indies vs India, 2023 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between West Indies vs India from Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
9.6 overs (0 Run) No run.
9.5 overs (1 Run) A hint of extra bounce again, on a good length, Shai Hope fends it with soft hands on the leg side and calls Hetmyer for a quick single.
9.4 overs (2 Runs) Angling into the pads, on a good length, Shai Hope clips it under his eyes and gets it wide of square leg for a couple of runs more.
9.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Shai Hope is up and running! Shaping away, on a length, outside off, Shai Hope reaches out and drives through covers. The ball plugs in the outfield but has enough legs to reach the boundary.
9.2 overs (0 Run) Keeps it on a good length, outside off, left alone by Shai Hope.
9.1 overs (0 Run) Goes wide of the crease and angles it in, on a good length, on middle, Shai Hope hangs back to defend. Does not account for the inward movement and wears it on the thigh pad.
8.6 overs (0 Run) Goes full and on off, Shimron Hetmyer drives and finds extra cover. End of a successful over by Shardul Thakur.
8.5 overs (0 Run) A confident appeal for caught behind but turned down! Thakur bends his back and bangs it in short, around off, Shimron Hetmyer goes for the pull but does not connect. Ishan Kishan behind the wicket pouches it safely and goes up in appeal. The umpire shakes his head but the Indians think they have got their man and Rohit Sharma sends it upstairs for a review. The UltraEdge shows no spike as the ball is next to the bat. India lose their review.
8.4 overs (0 Run) On a good length, around off, Shimron Hetmyer gets behind the line and defends it solidly.
Shimron Hetmyer walks out on the track. Well, he looks relaxed. Singing the song, that the DJ is blasting on the speakers.
8.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! BOWLED 'EM! Shardul Thakur joins in on the act now and he gets his reward for attacking the stumps! Comew from over the wicket and bowls with a scrambled seam, on a good length, on middle, Shai Hope looks to push it down the ground. The ball jags back in sharply to breach the defence of Hope. Knocks back the middle stump and West Indies slip further as they have now lost both set batters.
8.2 overs (0 Run) Lands it on a length and outside off, Brandon King opens the bat face and guides it to backward point.
8.1 overs (0 Run) On a length, at the stumps, driven sweetly to mid off by Brandon King.
7.6 overs (0 Run) A loud shout for LBW but turned down! Tailing in sharply, on a good length, on middle, Shai Hope does not account for the sharp inward movement. The ball catches him high on the back leg. India go up in unison but the umpire is unmoved. Rohit Sharma isn't convinced enough and opts not to review.
Shai Hope, the West Indies skipper now heads out to bat.
7.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! There it is, maiden ODI wicket for Mukesh Kumar! The change of angle has worked for the debutant! Come from 'round the wicket and offers width, outside off, on a short length, Alick Athanaze is tempted by the width and cuts it sweetly off the middle of the bat. Does not manage it keep it down and pays the price. Ravindra Jadeja stationed at backward point times the jump to perfection and takes a brilliant catch over his head. A much-needed breakthrough for India.
7.4 overs (0 Run) Switches to 'round the wicket and angles it in, on a good length, on off, Alick Athanaze keeps it out on the off side.
7.3 overs (1 Run) Back of a length this time, around off, Brandon King allows the ball to come to him and runs it down to third man. Gets across for a single.
7.2 overs (0 Run) Much straighter this time, on a good length, on off, Brandon King fends this one off the outer half of the bat on the off side.
7.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Shaping away, on a good length, outside off, Brandon King frees his arms and drills it to the right of mid off for yet another boundary.
7.1 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Banged in short and outside off, Brandon King looks to pull but aborts his shot. The ball sails over his head for a wide.
6.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Poor delivery by Thakur and Alick Athanaze helps himself to another boundary! Thakur misses his line and lands it way down leg, Alick Athanaze does not miss out as he helps this shortish delivery to the fine let fence for four more runs.
6.6 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Drifts down leg once more, Alick Athanaze lets it go for a wide.
6.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Easy pickings! Thakur continues to bowl it into the wicket, down leg, Alick Athanaze gets inside the line nicely and helps it wide of Ishan Kishan behind the wicket for a boundary.
6.4 overs (1 Run) Strays around leg again, short as well, Brandon King swivels and pulls it to fine leg. A single taken.
6.3 overs (1 Run) On a shortish length, on leg, Alick Athanaze gets inside the line and pulls it down to fine leg for a single.
6.2 overs (1 Run) On a good length, on middle, Brandon King clips it wide of mid on and takes a single.
6.1 overs (0 Run) Stifled appeal for LBW but turned down! Begins on a length, on the pads, Brandon King looks to clip it away but misses. Wears it on the front pad but the umpire is unmoved as the ball was sliding down leg.
Change. Shardul Thakur now comes into the attack.
5.6 overs (2 Runs) Angled away again, full and outside off, Alick Athanaze steps out and slices this one between point and cover. Collects a couple of runs more.
5.5 overs (0 Run) Another one outside off, on a full length, Alick Athanaze checks his drive towards wide mid off.
5.4 overs (0 Run) Fuller and on off and middle, Alick Athanaze looks to drive. Gets it off the inner half towards mid-wicket.
5.3 overs (1 Run) Leg bye! Angling into the pads, Brandon King misses out as he tried to clip. The ball rolls in front of square leg for a leg bye.
5.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Width offered and Brandon King cashes in! Fraction short and wide outside off, Brandon King gets the width he needs and flays his hands through the ball. Hits it wide of point for a boundary.
5.1 overs (0 Run) Beaten! Back of a length this time, around off, Brandon King pushes hard away from the body and gets beatan on the outside edge.
