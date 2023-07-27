West Indies vs India Live Score Ball by Ball, West Indies vs India, 2023 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between West Indies vs India from Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
Right then, India will undoubtedly be the happier of the two sides at the halfway mark and are on course to take a 1-0 lead in the series. The bowlers have done their job and it is now upon their batters to finish the game. On the other hand, West Indies failed to show up with the bat and are staring at a big defeat. Can their bowlers put up a fight and make it hard for India to chase 115? We shall find out. Back in a bit for the chase.
Kuldeep Yadav is in for a chat. He starts by praising the fast bowlers, as they set the tone with the early wickets. Informs that the ball was spinning a bit and they tries to focus on their lengths. Mentions that they were controlling their speed as well as the wind was too much. Adds that he has been working on his rhythm in the past two years and is glad that it is coming out really well for him now. States that he is focusing more on lengths, rather than picking wickets, especially in the white-ball format. He kept mixing his pace, lengths and variations which benefitted him the most.
As far as West Indies are concerned, it has been a disappointing batting effort from them. Only 3 batters managed to reach two figures showing the sorry state of affairs with the bat for the hosts. After Rohit Sharma called it right and inserted them into bat, they were rocked early as they lost Kyle Mayers in the third over. Despite the early loss, Brandon King and Alick Athanaze were positive in their approach but were unable to carry on. Shai Hope and Shimron Hetmyer then got together and started a rebuilding job for the hosts. However, once Hetmyer was dismissed, it all went downhill for them. They simply surrendered themselves to the trial by spin from India. Shai Hope fought a lone fight during his 43-run knock but it was not enough to get his side anywhere close to a respectable total.
Wow, this has been a clinical effort by the Indian bowlers! They have rolled over West Indies for a paltry total of 114 and by doing so, they have vindicated their skipper's decision to bowl first. First up, Rohit Sharma's move to hand Hardik Pandya the new ball paid off as the all-rounder removed Kyle Mayers in his second over. The visitors did seem to lose their lines and lengths post that early wicket and were taken to the cleaners by Brandon King and Alick Athanaze. However, the debutant Mukesh Kumar stuck at it and was rewarded with the wicket of Athanaze. From the other end, Shardul Thakur backed it up and got rid of the other set batter in the form of King. Introduced in the 12th over, Ravindra Jadeja was expensive in his first two overs but never looked back after making Shimron Hetmyer his first victim. He kept attacking the stumps and piled misery on West Indies along with Kuldeep Yadav. The spin duo accounted for the last 7 wickets and skittled out the hosts in 23 overs.
22.6 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! JOB DONE! Kuldeep Yadav picks up his fourth wicket in no time and West Indies have been bundled out for 114 runs. It is flatter, sliding down leg. Jayden Seales clips it towards leg slip. Hardik Pandya there takes a solid catch.
22.5 overs (0 Run) Tossed up, on off, Jayden Seales prods forward to keep it out.
22.4 overs (0 Run) Shorter on off, Jayden Seales defends from the crease.
22.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! LBW! Another one bites the dust! Kuldeep Yadav strikes yet again and gets the big fish this time! Gives yhe ball air nicely, full on middle, from over the wicket, Shai Hope looks to be innovative in search of quick runs. Pulls out the reverse sweep but misses it altogether. Gets trapped right in front of the stumps and the umpire has no hesitation in raising his finger. Shai Hope goes for the review, more in hope though. The UltraEdge shows no bat and wickets is umpire's call on Ball Tracking. Shai Hope departs now and goes with him, the hopes of West Indies.
22.2 overs (0 Run) Shorter and around leg, Shai Hope clips it off the back foot to deep mid-wicket but refuses the single.
22.1 overs (0 Run) Drifts on the pads, Shai Hope tries to clip it away but misses and wears it on the front pad.
21.6 overs (0 Run) Edged but safe! Fired in, full and outside off, Gudakesh Motie prods forward to defend. Gets an outside edge that falls short of Shubman Gill who was diving to his left.
21.5 overs (1 Run) Tossed up, on off, Shai Hope uses his feet and drives it towards deep cover for one.
21.4 overs (0 Run) Flatter and just outside off, the ball keeps low and Shai Hope does well to keep it out on the off side.
21.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Hope giving some hope to his side now. It is full and on middle. Hope moves back and smokes it down the park for a biggie. An incredible shot from the skipper.
21.2 overs (0 Run) Drops it short and around off, Shai Hope goes back and cuts it straight to cover.
21.1 overs (0 Run) Floated up, full and on middle, Shai Hope keeps it out down the wicket.
20.6 overs (0 Run) Keeps it short and on middle, Gudakesh Motie pulls but straight to mid-wicket.
20.5 overs (0 Run) Another googly, at the stumps, Gudakesh Motie fails to pick the googly and gets caught on the front pad. Not much of an appeal as the ball was going over the stumps.
Gudakesh Motie is the new man in.
20.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! LBW! A successful review by India and Kuldeep Yadav has his second! Bowls the googly this time, short and turning in, on middle, Yannic Cariah moves to the off side to defend but does not read the googly. Gets trapped right in front of the stumps. A confident appeal for LBW but the finger stays down. India think they have got their man and Rohit Sharma goes for the review. A clear gap between bat and pad and it is three reds on Ball Tracking. The on-field decision is overturned and West Indies' slide continues as they lose their 8th now.
20.3 overs (0 Run) Flighted, full and turning away, outside off, Yannic Cariah drives it to extra cover for a dot.
20.2 overs (0 Run) Googly, fuller and turning in, around off, Yannic Cariah takes a stride forward to defend. Gets rapped on the front pad but the impact was outside off.
20.1 overs (0 Run) Floats it up, on leg, Yannic Cariah leans forward and defends it out.
Match Reports
- West Indies vs India Live Score Ball by Ball, West Indies vs India, 2023 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- West Indies vs India Live Score Ball by Ball, West Indies vs India, 2023 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- West Indies vs India: West Indies vs India, 2023 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- West Indies vs India: West Indies vs India, 2023 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Follow the West Indies vs India, 2023 live cricket score on Sports.NDTV.com. After 23.0 overs, West Indies are 114. Get live score, ball by ball commentary and much more. Keep track of West Indies vs India, 2023 today match between West Indies and India. Everything related to West Indies and India match will be available on Sports.NDTV.com. Stay updated with West Indies vs India live score. Do check for West Indies vs India scorecard. You can get scorecard updates, match related facts. Get quick live updates with ads, Sports.NDTV.com, which is the perfect destination for live cricket score.