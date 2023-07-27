West Indies vs India: West Indies vs India, 2023 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between West Indies vs India from Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados.
19.6 overs (1 Run) Fuller, down leg. Yannic Cariah clips it to square leg and crosses.
19.5 overs (0 Run) Flighted this time, around off. Yannic Cariah comes behind the line to defend it out but gets beaten to get pinged on the pads.
19.4 overs (0 Run) Fuller, on leg, defended into the leg side.
19.3 overs (1 Run) Another single now as Hope now cuts this short ball from his back foot.
19.2 overs (1 Run) Yannic Cariah now rotates the strike, as he clips this full ball to deep square leg.
19.1 overs (1 Run) Shorter, outside off. Hope knocks it past the point fielder and they cross.
18.6 overs (3 Runs) Looped up, full and on off Hope drives it down the park and get three runs.
18.5 overs (0 Run) A dot now! Kuldeep Yadav goes full and outside off, angling across. Hope lunges and blocks it into the deck.
18.4 overs (1 Run) Much fuller, on off. Cariah drives it to long off for one. 100 is up for West Indies, but the wicket's column isn't looking that great for the hosts.
Yannic Cariah walks out ot bat.
18.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! LBW! In front of the sticks. The umpire raises his finger in a flash, but Dominic Drakes takes the review, much in hope. It is tossed up, around off. The ball grips and turns in. Dominic Drakes tries to defend it on his front foot but gets beaten. He gets rapped on his pads. The UltraEdge confirms no bat is involved. The Ball Tracking shows three reds and West Indies lose their 7th wicket. Kuldeep Yadav does not waste any time and joins the party.
18.2 overs (2 Runs) Slower one, on leg. Drakes flicks it to deep square leg. The batters take two runs.
18.1 overs (0 Run) Looped up, on middle. Drakes clips it into the leg side.
Time for some more spin as Kuldeep Yadav is brought into the attack.
17.6 overs (1 Run) Fuller, on off. Dominic Drakes flicks it through square leg and gets off the mark. An outstanding over from Ravindra Jadeja comes to an end.
17.5 overs (0 Run) Floated, full and on leg. Dominic Drakes looks to defend it but misses.
Dominic Drakes comes out to bat now.
17.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT AT SECOND SLIP! The addition of Virat Kohli into the slip only benefits India here. Ravindra Jadeja gets his third wicket now. Romario Shepherd heads back on a 2-ball duck. West Indies are in muddle. It is tossed up, on off, turning away a bit. Romario Shepherd goes for the booming drive but it goes off the outside edge. The ball stays very low and going away from the man at second slip, but Romario Shepherd forgot that it is Virat Kohli. The former Indian skipper dives low to his right and takes a sharp one-handed catch.
17.3 overs (0 Run) Flighted, around off, turns away a touch. Romario Shepherd tries to chase it but misses.
Romario Shepherd is the new man in.
17.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT AT SLIPS! After an expensive start to the spell, Ravindra Jadeja is certainly making quick amends as he picks up his second wicket in no time. Jadeja comes from 'round the wicket and angles in a full ball, around off. The ball grips and turns away sharply. Rovman Powell only manages to get a thick outside edge on it. Shubman Gill picks up a solid catch.
17.1 overs (0 Run) Slower one, outside off, turning away. Powell looks to chase it but misses.
16.6 overs (0 Run) Good length, on top of off. Hope goes back and eases it to point.
16.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Smacked that! Shai Hope was in control of this shot. Back of a length, on off. Shai Hope rides the bounce and pulls it powerfully to deep mid-wicket for a boundary.
16.4 overs (0 Run) Four dots on the trot now! Umran Malik fires in a yorker, in the blockhole. Hope defends it solidly.
16.3 overs (0 Run) An inswinger now, full and on leg. Hope jams it out in front of mid on and denies the single.
16.2 overs (0 Run) Incredible pace! Shai Hope is almost a year late into his shot. Back of a length, wide of off. Shai Hope looks to crack it through the line but only connects with this air.
16.1 overs (0 Run) Back of a length, outside off. Hope hops and cuts it to point, although he is unable to find the gap.
15.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Rovman Powell opens his account with a boundary. It is full and on leg. Powell gets low and sweeps it down to deep square leg. The ball races away.
15.5 overs (0 Run) Fuller, coming in with the arm. Rovman Powell misses and gets pinged on the pads. They appeal for lbw but turned down. Pitching outside leg.
Rovman Powell comes in at number 6.
15.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! TIMBER! Shimron Hetmyer tries to be a bit too innovative and pays the price. It is tossed up, around off, the ball grips and turns in a touch. Shimron Hetmyer tries to be cheeky and brings out the scoop. Although, he gets nowhere near the ball. It sneaks through and hits the top of leg. A single bail pops up and lands on the floor. Shimron Hetmyer cannot believe what he has done here. India clearly in the driving seat here. Ravindra Jadeja picks up his first wicket.
15.3 overs (0 Run) Darted on the pads, Shimron Hetmyer clips it into square leg.
15.2 overs (0 Run) Quicker and full, on middle. Shimron Hetmyer defends it from inside the crease.
15.1 overs (1 Run) An arm ball, short and outside off. Hope knocks it through point for one.
