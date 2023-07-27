West Indies vs India: West Indies vs India, 2023 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between West Indies vs India from Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
14.6 overs (0 Run) No run.
14.5 overs (1 Run) A length ball, on off. Hope stays back and dabs it down to third man for a single now.
14.4 overs (0 Run) No run.
14.3 overs (0 Run) Beaten! Back of a length and outside off, Shai Hope has a feel for the delivery away from the body. The ball zips past his outside edge.
14.2 overs (1 Run) Tries to go full but ends up bowling a low full toss, on middle, Shimron Hetmyer drives it to deep cover and gets across for a single.
14.1 overs (1 Run) In the air...but safe! Into the wicket, on middle and leg, Shai Hope looks to work it on the leg side. Closes the bat face early and gets a leading edge that luckily for him, drops wide of backward point. A single taken.
Drinks Break! As the two teams head into the first drinks break of the game, it is India who are slightly better placed at the moment. Having taken an early wicket, the visitors did leak runs but Mukesh Kumar and Shardul Thakur helped them pull things back by striking in quick succession. Despite losing Kyle Mayers early, West Indies were going along nicely with Brandon King and Alick Athanaze in the middle. However, both were unable to carry on and Shai Hope and Shimron Hetmyer now have a rebuilding job to do.
13.6 overs (1 Run) Fuller, on off. Hope leans in and drives it into covers. Virat Kohli gets low to his right and gets a hand on it. They take a single. This is very much unlike Ravindra Jadeja, he has given away 20 runs in just 3 overs.
13.5 overs (1 Run) Shortish, on middle. Hetmyer drives it down to mid on. They take a single.
13.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Smartly player. Quicker one, going down leg. Shimron Hetmyer waits for it and helps it down to the fine leg fence, making the most of the pace on offer.
13.3 overs (0 Run) Slower one, on off. Shimron Hetmyer shuffles and clips it to square leg.
13.2 overs (1 Run) Full and on off. Hope taps it to point for a quick single.
13.1 overs (2 Runs) Short one, outside off, turning away. Hope throws the kitchen sink at it. The ball goes to long off. They take two runs.
13.1 overs (2 Runs) NO BALL! Short, on leg. Shimron Hetmyer flicks it to deep mid-wicket off his pads. They cross for one. Ravindra Jadeja oversteps once again and the umpire signals a no ball. Free Hit coming up.
12.6 overs (0 Run) A length ball, attacking the stumps. Hope stays inside the crease and defends it out watchfully.
12.5 overs (0 Run) Much better from Malik this time. A length ball, in the channel. Hope tries to go after it but only to get beaten on the outside edge.
12.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! A streaky one this time. A short one, on off. It hurries on to the batter. Hope goes for the pull shot, but only manages to get a top-edge on it. The ball flies down to the fine leg fence.
12.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! A much-needed one as well for the hosts. Back of a length, on off, pace-up. Shai Hope makes the most of it. He swivels on his back foot and pulls it behind square on the leg side for a cracking boundary.
12.2 overs (1 Run) Short one this time, wide of off. Shimron Hetmyer plays it late and guides it down to deep backward point. One taken.
12.1 overs (1 Run) Umran Malik goes full, at immense pace, shaping into the batter. Hope flicks it through square leg for one.
Change from both ends as Umran Malik is introduced into the attack from the other end.
11.6 overs (1 Run) Pushed through quicker, on leg. Hope clips it into the leg side, but manages to slip inside the crease as he plays the shot. He is up and running quickly for a single. A rather expensive start from Jadeja's standard.
11.5 overs (1 Run) Quicker and flatter, on off. Hetmyer clips it through square leg for one.
11.4 overs (0 Run) A dot on a Free Hit! Shimron Hetmyer tries to go over mid-wicket, but only takes a blow on his thigh pads. Misses out on a freebie here.
11.4 overs (2 Runs) Turning away with some bounce now, outside off. Hope punches it down the park for one. The umpire now signals a no ball, as the bowler oversteps. Free Hit to follow.
11.4 overs (2 Runs) TWO WIDES! Ravindra Jadeja errs in his line once again, the ball runs down to fine leg, as it deflects off Kishan's gloves. They cross for one as well.
11.4 overs (1 Run) WIDE! This one is spinning down leg. Shimron Hetmyer goes after it but misses. Wided.
11.3 overs (1 Run) Shai Hope now cuts this short ball to deep point off his back foot but only for a single.
11.2 overs (0 Run) Shortish, spinning away a bit. Hope pushes it into covers.
11.1 overs (1 Run) Slower one, outside leg. Hetmyer flicks it through square leg for one.
First look at spin as Ravindra Jadeja comes into the attack, replacing Mukesh Kumar.
10.6 overs (0 Run) Shorter, wide of off. Shai Hope hops and slaps it hard, but only to find the fielder at extra covers.
10.5 overs (0 Run) Much fuller, outside off. Hope leans in and drives it into covers.
10.4 overs (1 Run) A single now as this is pushed into the off side.
10.3 overs (0 Run) A length ball, on off pole. Shimron Hetmyer gets on his front foot and defends it back to the bowler with a straight bat.
10.2 overs (1 Run) Shaping into the batter this time, length and on the pads. Hope stays inside the crease, closes the face of the bat and nudges it into mid-wicket for a single.
10.1 overs (0 Run) WOAH! Incredible delivery. A length ball, outside off, the ball moves away a touch after hitting the deck. Shai Hope ends up hanging his blade away from his body.
