West Indies vs India Live Score Ball by Ball, West Indies vs India, 2023 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between West Indies vs India from Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
2.2 overs (2 Runs) 2 runs.
2.1 overs (1 Run) Angling in at the hips, on a back of a length, Brandon King looks to tickle it fine. Gets an inside edge onto his thigh pad. The ball rolls wide of square leg for a single.
1.6 overs (0 Run) Mukesh Kumar begins his ODI career with a maiden! Back of a length, on middle and leg, Kyle Mayers knocks this one off the back foot in front of mid on.
1.5 overs (0 Run) At 130 kph, on a hard length again, outside off, Kyle Mayers tries to steer this one behind square on the off side but gets beaten by the extra bounce.
1.4 overs (0 Run) Shaping in, on a good length, on off, Kyle Mayers stays on the back foot and pushes it to mid off.
1.3 overs (0 Run) Sharp bounce again! Into the wicket and outside off, Kyle Mayers looks to throw his hands at the ball and connects with thin air.
1.2 overs (0 Run) Pulls his length back a bit and hurls it on off, Kyle Mayers pushes this one off the back foot towards point.
1.1 overs (0 Run) Starts on a full length, angling across, outside off, Kyle Mayers opens the bat face and steers it towards cover.
Mukesh Kumar, the debutant to bowl with the second new ball.
0.6 over (0 Run) Inswinger this time, on a length, at the stumps, Brandon King drives it crisply but straight to mid off.
0.5 over (0 Run) Back of a length this time, on off, Brandon King hangs back and pushes it to the left of the bowler.
0.4 over (0 Run) Top delivery! In the channel on off, on a good length, Brandon King leans forward and has a feel for the delivery. Gets beaten on the outside edge.
0.3 over (4 Runs) FOUR! Brandon King and West Indies are underway! Lands it a bit fuller, outside off, Brandon King frees his arms and caresses the drive through covers for a boundary. A classy shot by King to get off the mark.
0.2 over (0 Run) Bowls this into the wicket, just outside off, Brandon King gets surprised by the sharp bounce and fends it off his gloves towards point.
0.1 over (0 Run) Pandya starts on the money! Comes from over the wicket and serves it on a good length, around off, a hint of away movement, Brandon King dabs this one with soft hands towards cover.
Done with all the pre-match proceedings. Indian players are seen to be i a huddle before they spread out and take the field. Followed by Brandon King and Kyle Mayers who walk out to open for the hosts. This is surprising, Hardik Pandya gets the first new ball in hand.
Okay then, both the teams come out to the middle and line-up for the National anthems. It will be India's first, followed by the one for the hosts. The game is just around the corner.
PITCH REPORT - Denesh Ramdin says that we will surely see the new ball get some sideway movements. Other than that, it looks to be a really good pitch. Should be great for the batters.
Shai Hope, the skipper of West Indies, says that every series means a lot and adds that it is a perfect opportunity against a good opposition. Mentions that they have got quality spinners and it will be about bowling in the right areas. Shares that they need to be clinical in the field. Reckons that it will be tricky in the morning and feels that there will be a bit of moisture. Ends by informing that Oshane Thomas, Alzarri Joseph, Kevin Sinclair and Keacy Carty are the four players missing out.
Rohit Sharma, the captain of India is in for a chat. He informs that they will field first. Adds that there is no particular reason for it, but they want to try something before the World Cup. Mentions for them the results are really important, at times, they might mix things up with new players but not at the cost of the results. Informs that they have gone with 4 seamers and 2 spinners.
India (Playing XI) - Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Ishan Kishan (WK), Hardik Pandya, Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Umran Malik, Mukesh Kumar (On ODI debut).
West Indies (Playing XI) - Shai Hope (C/WK), Kyle Mayers, Brandon King, Alick Athanaze, Shimron Hetmyer, Romario Shepherd, Yannic Cariah, Rovman Powell, Dominic Drakes, Jayden Seales, Gudakesh Motie.
TOSS - The two captains are out in the middle. The coin toss lands in the favour of Rohit Sharma and India have opted to BOWL first.
ICYMI: Indian right-arm pacer Mohammed Siraj has been rested for this three-match ODI series as a precautionary measure for a sore ankle. The Indian team management have not named a replacement for him since they have the likes of Shardul Thakur, Jaydev Unadkat, Mukesh Kumar, and Umran Malik in their ranks as the other seaming options.
On the other hand, India have been one of the most successful ODI sides, but yet they find themselves amidst an ICC trophy drought. With the 2023 ODI World Cup only 70 days away, Rohit Sharma's men will want to leave no stone unturned in their quest for coveted ODI silverware. With Jasprit Bumrah, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant, and Shreyas Iyer still undergoing rehab, Rohit Sharma faces a selection conundrum ahead of the ODI World Cup. India's last ODI series loss in the Caribbean came way back in 2006, which makes them overwhelming favourites for the series. Will India successfully assert their dominance? Or will the change in format bring about a change in fortunes for the West Indies? Stick around to find out. Toss and team news coming up shortly...
The West Indies come into this ODI series on the back of their 2023 ODI World Cup Qualifiers debacle, where they missed out on qualifying for the showpiece event. As a result, Shai Hope and Co. have a point to prove that they are still a force to reckon with in the 50-over format. The Caribbean side will look to start afresh with the likes of Shimron Hetmyer and Oshane Thomas recalled after a long gap. They will be without the services of Nicholas Pooran and Jason Holder, who were unavailable for selection, which gives others an opportunity to fill that void.
After India's triumph in the Test series, both teams now shift attention to the white-ball leg, which starts with a three-match ODI series. Hello and a warm welcome, ladies and gentlemen, to our coverage of the 1st ODI between the West Indies and India at the Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados. Unlike the two-match Test series, this ODI series is expected to be more tightly contested.
... MATCH DAY ...
Follow the West Indies vs India, 2023 live cricket score on Sports.NDTV.com. After 2.3 overs, West Indies are 7/0. Get live score, ball by ball commentary and much more. Keep track of West Indies vs India, 2023 today match between West Indies and India. Everything related to West Indies and India match will be available on Sports.NDTV.com. Stay updated with West Indies vs India live score. Do check for West Indies vs India scorecard. You can get scorecard updates, match related facts. Get quick live updates with ads, Sports.NDTV.com, which is the perfect destination for live cricket score.