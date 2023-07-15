It was a brilliant day in the office for the Indian cricket team as they registered a huge win the first Test against West Indies. Yashasvi Jaiswal scored a magnificent 171 while Virat Kohli played a patient knock of 76 off 182 balls before India declared on 421/5. Then Indian spin duo Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja weaved their magic to catch West Indies on the wrong foot. They lost early wickets as India romped to a win by an innings and 141 runs and took 1-0 lead in the series. Before West Indies' second innings began Kohli could be seen breaking into a dance as music played on the background.

Senior off-spinner R Ashwin picked up yet another five-wicket haul (7/71) to bowl India to an innings and 141-run win over West Indies in the opening Test on Friday.

India, who had reached 400 for four at lunch, declared their first innings at 421 for five and grabbed a massive lead of 271 runs even before the West Indies came out to bat in their second innings.

In the extended final session, West Indies were bundled out for 130 in their second innings, as the match ended in three days.

Brief scores: West Indies 150 all out and 130 all out in 50.3 overs (R Ashwin 7/71) India 1st Innings: 421/5 declared in 152.2 overs (Yashasvi Jaiswal 171, Rohit Sharma 103, Virat Kohli 76).

With PTI inputs