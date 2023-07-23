Veteran wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik has put forward his views regarding the fabulous-4 debate that involves India's star batter Virat Kohli, England's Joe Root, Australia's Steve Smith, and New Zealand's Kane Williamson. Karthik opined that Kohli plays all three formats and that will impact his body while Root and Smith majorly play ODIs and Test cricket. Karthik's comments came after Kohli raced to his 29th Test century, which also happened to be his first overseas ton in the format since December 2018.

"Virat Kohli plays all three formats, and that is going to take a toll on his body. Whereas Joe Root and Steve Smith just play the two formats a lot more, ODIs and Test cricket. Both Australia and England sometimes end up playing more Test cricket than India, so that gives them the best chance of ending up with a lot more hundreds. But knowing the man and the kind of discipline that he is showing across the board in various countries, he could easily end up as the highest Test hundred-run-getter in the world, if not the fab-four," Karthik told Cricbuzz.

Kohli scored 121 runs on Friday as India posted 438 runs in the second Test against West Indies after getting an invitation to bat first. It was also the century number 76 for Kohli in international cricket.

"The big story of the day, unsurprisingly, is Virat Kohli, and 29 hundreds. Test cricket and Virat Kohli have been a love story for a long time. They have really got along really well over a period of time. The last two years haven't been his best years," Karthik added.