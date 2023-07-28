Virat Kohli did not bat in India's five-wicket victory over West Indies in the first ODI match in Barbados but that did not stop him from adding another major accolade to his already illustrious career. Kohli pulled off a stunning catch at second slip off the bowling of Ravindra Jadeja to dismiss Romario Shepherd and it was his 142nd catch in ODI cricket. He is currently tied in the fourth spot with New Zealand's Ross Taylor when it comes to cricketers with most ODI catches. Sri Lanka legend Mahela Jayawardene tops the list with 218 while Australia's Ricky Ponting is second with 160. Kohli will be looking to become the highest-placed Indian cricketer in the list by surpassing Mohammed Azharuddin who is third with 156 catches.

Most catches in ODI history:



1) Jayawardena - 218

2) Ponting - 160

3) Azharuddin - 156

4) Taylor - 142

5) Kohli - 142*

Left-arm spinners Kuldeep Yadav and Ravindra Jadeja masterminded the rout of an abject West Indies team as India romped to a five-wicket victory with more than 27 overs to spare in the opening One-Day International of a three-match series at Kensington Oval in Barbados on Thursday.

Beaten 1-0 in the preceding two-Test series, the home team were brushed aside for just 114 off 23 overs after being put in as they appeared completely at sea in trying to cope especially with variations offered by Yadav's wrist-spin.

India were always on course for the modest target thanks to Ishan Kishan's belligerent 52, although the loss of three wickets near the end of the chase took some of the gloss off the win.

In what was clearly a bit of an audition for younger batting aspirants ahead of the World Cup, champion batsman Virat Kohli did not feature while captain Rohit Sharma only appeared at the fall of the fifth wicket.

