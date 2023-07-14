Former Australia cricketer Tom Moody has showered praise for India batter Yashasvi Jaiswal after the youngster made his Test debut in the ongoing first Test against West Indies on Wednesday. Jaiswal earned his maiden call-up last month for the two-match series after impressing in the Indian Premier League (IPL) and domestic circuit. Having watched Jaiswal perform with the bat in the IPL, Moody is confident that the 21-year-old will leave a strong and positive impact, as far as his international career is concerned.

"If the story of Yashasvi Jaiswal hasn't been compelling enough, his test journey has launched. There's no doubt he'll leave a significant footprint in this format," Moody tweeted.

Debutant Yashasvi Jaiswal showed remarkable temperament while skipper Rohit Sharma eschewed his natural flair as their twin tons in a record opening stand put India in complete control of the first Test against the West Indies on Thursday. India galloped to 245 for two at tea against at the final break of the second day of the opening Test.

Jasiwal (116 batting off 244 balls) and Rohit (103 off 221 balls) after a sedate first session upped the the ante in the post lunch session with an aim to bat West Indies out of the game on a slow turner which will get worse as the match progresses. India already enjoy a lead of 95 runs.

The India skipper was out immediately after scoring his 10th Test hundred when his defensive prod off debutant Alick Athanaze's off-break ballooned up for keeper Joshua Da Silva to complete an easy catch.

Shubman Gill's (6 off 10 balls) first game as No. 3 didn't start off well as he paid the price for sitting in dug out with pads on for nearly 76 overs.

After 41 long years, since India's 1982 tour of England where Suru Nayak and Sunil Gavaskar opened, there were two Mumbai men opening for the country and put up the best ever stand of 229 against the West Indies, beating previous best of 201 set by Sanjay Bangar and Virender Sehwag back in 2001.

Jaiswal became the third Indian opener after Shikhar Dhawan (vs Australia in 2013) and Prithvi Shaw (vs West Indies 2018) to score a hundred on Test debut.

It was old fashioned Test match batting where two quality batters literally groundout a tired bowling attack that didn't have much firepower to trouble the duo.

Jaiswal's maiden ton came off 215 balls while Rohit took 220 balls as there was no purchase on the track but slowness did make stroke-making difficult.

It was not an easy proposition for batters like Rohit and Jaiswal, who love hitting through the line as the Windsor Park pitch got even slower on the day with most of the deliveries stopping and coming onto the bat.

The ball was gripping off the surface and till the giant Rahkeem Cornwall (0/22 in 11 overs) was bowling his off-breaks, scoring wasn't easy but once he developed a niggle, the little sting that was there in West Indies' bowling also vanished in thin air.

The Indians scored 66 in the first session but scored 99 runs in the second.

WITH PTI inputs