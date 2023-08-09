The India-West Indies third T20I in Guyana on Tuesday was witness to some bizarre scenes. As the teams got to the field after West Indies won the toss and elected to field, they looked at each other aimlessly and eventually left the field. It was due to the ground-staff forgetting to mark the inner 30-yard circle of the ground. While the match was due to start at 8 pm IST, it got delayed by at least five minutes as the groundstaff hurriedly came back on the field to mark the circle.

It did not amuse Ravincandran Ashwin at all. "Unique delay! It's not an easy place to tour for reasons like this. As a cricketer one has to be switched on all the time and always expect the unexpected. All the best to @ybj_19 Go well Chinni Paiyaa," Ashwin posted on X on Tuesday.

Unique delay! It's not an easy place to tour for reasons like this.

As a cricketer one has to be switched on all the time and always expect the unexpected.



All the best to @ybj_19 Go well Chinni Paiyaa

This came after Ashwin had declared the sorry state of affair when it came to cricket infrastructure in the Caribbean islands.

"I feel that if cricket should improve in a country, the primary improvement should start from the infrastructure. Even the U10, U12, and U14 kids from their country should get a decent net and ground. They should get the accessibility to play their matches. This is a talent-driven sport and a hardworking sport. So, if a kid works hard, he or she will definitely get better. The infrastructure is really important," Ashwin said in a video on his YouTube channel.

He added how in Barbados, the Indian team had to put up with archaic facilities.

"When it comes to West Indies, see, they are actually coming from different countries/islands like Antigua, Barbados, and they all represent West Indies together. So, if you ask me whether their infrastructure has developed well in all those islands? Actually, no," Ashwin said.

"We played at the Barbados Test Center. While we practiced in the nets, there was no grass left on the surface. Their nets looked too old. I am not saying these things to blame them or anything. I actually feel really bad for them," said the marquee spinner.