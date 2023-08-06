India's top wicket-taker in T20Is, Yuzvendra Chahal, has had an interesting journey in white-ball cricket over the last couple of years. Despite being a regular member of the team, he couldn't find a spot in the T20 World Cup 2022 squad. With the ODI World Cup now only two months away, Chahal didn't feature in a single 50-over contest against West Indies, but was a part of the squad. As the mystery over his place in the playing XI continues, Chahal has refused to see his situation in a negative light.

Having played under multiple captains since his debut under MS Dhoni in 2016, Chahal feels his equation with whoever is leading the team doesn't change much.

"It's like a family where you have four brothers. Mahi bhai was the eldest, then came Virat bhaiya, then Rohit bhaiya and now Hardik. Equations remains the same. At the ground, we all want to win. They (seniors) gave us freedom as a bowler and Hardik also gives that space to the bowlers," he said. "I want to perform here. I think series to series. What is in the future is not in my hands," he told reporters ahead of the 2nd T20I against West Indies.

Windies batter Nicholas Pooran has been in menacing form of late and loves smashing the spinners in the cow corner region. Chahal enjoys his battles against the West Indian.

"I love my battles against Nicholas Pooran. I have got him out a few times and in some other occasions, he has hit me for sixes. I try not give him freebies or I know he will hit me out of the park."

"Team combination is our priority and it is not something new. At 7 we generally play Ravindra Jadeja or Axar Patel. Three spinners can only play if the wickets are spin-friendly," said Chahal ahead of the second T20. "Kuldeep is bowling really well, he is in a great rhythm and that's why team is backing him. I keep working on nets so that whenever I get the chance I will grab it," the leg-spinner added.

With PTI inputs