India's tour of West Indies begins with the first Test scheduled to kick-off on July 12 in Dominica. After losing the World Test Championship final against Australia last month, the Indian team begins a new cycle, with their first assignment against West Indies, a team that has been struggling to live up to its reputation for a long time. The Indian team will see some fresh faces on the tour, beginning with Yashasvi Jaiswal and Ruturaj Gaikwad in the Test team. On the eve of the contest, India skipper Rohit Sharma had confirmed that Jaiswal set to open alongside him.

It was Cheteshwar Pujara who held the No. 3 spot in the Indian Test team but he wasn't picked for the West Indies assignment, with the selectors deciding to give a chance to some young players. Shubman Gill, who opened with Rohit in the last few matches, will be given Pujara's spot in the team, the captain confirmed on Tuesday.

