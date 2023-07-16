India thrashed West Indies by an innings and 141 runs on Day 3 of the first Test of the two-match series. The Rohit Sharma-led side comfortably dominated the hosts as debutant Yashasvi Jaiswal played a blistering knock of 171, followed by Ravichandran Ashwin scalping a whopping total of 12 wickets. The second and final Test will begin from July 20 and the visitors will be going in as the favourites. Currently, Team India is number one Test team in the world as per the ICC rankings but their place is not at all secured, even if they defeat West Indies 2-0.

Team India has a rating of 121 and is sitting at the top of the ICC Test team rankings. They are followed by Australia at number two with 116 points. The Pat Cummins-led side, who is currently squaring off against England in the ongoing Ashes series, can surpass India to claim the top spot.

Here's how the scenarios can unfold:

India beat West Indies 2-0

Australia are leading the five-match series 2-1 against England. If India defeat West Indies 2-0, then Australia have to win the Ashes by a minimum margin of 4-1. The third Ashes Test will begin on July 19 in Manchester while the fourth Ashes will be played from July 27 at The Oval.

India beat West Indies 1-0

If the second Test between India and West Indies ends in a draw, then Australia have to win the Ashes by a minimum margin of 3-1. Australia, who are showcasing their A-class game in every match, cannot afford to lose any remaining Test match in the series.

India vs West Indies ends at 1-1

The Pat Cummins-led side will have two ways to claim the top spot if India end up losing the second Test against West Indies.

1. If the last two Tests of the Ashes end in draws and Australia win the series 2-1.

2. If Australia win the five-match Test series 3-2

The second and final Test between India and West Indies will be played from July 20 at the Queen's Park Oval, Port of Spain.