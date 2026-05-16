Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce enjoyed another romantic evening in New York City on Friday night as excitement around their upcoming wedding continues to grow. The engaged couple was spotted arriving hand in hand at Or'esh restaurant, keeping things low-key during a private dinner outing. Their latest public appearance comes as wedding talk continues to gain attention, with fans closely following every update surrounding one of entertainment and sports' biggest couples.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce enjoy another New York City date night before the big day

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce once again drew attention during their latest night out in New York City. Swift wore a cream-colored off-the-shoulder dress with soft floral details and matched the look with strappy heels, a woven shoulder bag, and light jewelry for a simple yet elegant appearance.

Travis Kelce kept things relaxed in a light blue and white pinstriped short-sleeved shirt with patchwork details, dark trousers, and black leather shoes. The engaged couple was seen walking hand in hand as they arrived at the restaurant, continuing a series of public outings that have kept fans invested in their relationship.

Their latest date night quickly sparked reactions online, with fans sharing excitement about the couple's future together. One social media user joked, “Hope they match” while talking about their wedding day, while another called Swift's expected bridal look a moment of major anticipation comparing it to Princess Diana's wedding.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce wedding plans continue to draw attention

The couple's latest outing comes as reports about their wedding plan continue to make headlines. According to reports, Swift and Kelce are expected to host a smaller wedding celebration with around 150 guests, including close friends from both entertainment and sports circles.

Privacy has reportedly become an important part of the planning process. Instead of using traditional save-the-date cards, Swift is said to be personally calling some guests while members of her team help with communication to avoid unwanted leaks.

Several celebrity names are expected to attend, including close friends from Swift's inner circle and familiar faces from Kelce's football world. While the couple has kept many details private, public excitement surrounding their wedding continues to grow with every new appearance together.