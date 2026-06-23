The FIFA World Cup has become the largest topic in sports, capturing attention far beyond soccer fans. As the tournament has continues to make news, there are two debates that have been catching widespread notice. The first is about the long-standing disagreement between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo and the second is about how far sports supporters would go when national pride is involved.

The arguments got a turning point when former NFL players Robert Griffin III and Dan Patrick chimed in with some strong thoughts. Their words rapidly went throughout social media, sparking a firestorm of emotions from followers, who are still very much divided on both issues.

RGIII's comments on Cristiano Ronaldo spark a heated debate among fans

Messi has enjoyed a remarkable start to the tournament, leading Argentina's attack and continuing to strengthen his legacy as one of soccer's greatest players. His performances have helped Argentina look like a serious contender once again, while his teammates have openly celebrated his achievements on and off the field.

Ronaldo's World Cup experience has been far different. Portugal has faced criticism after an underwhelming start, and the veteran forward has struggled to make the same impact many expected. That contrast prompted RGIII to share a blunt opinion that immediately caught attention.

"When you watch Argentina and Portugal, one thing is very clear. Lionel Messi's teammates LOVE HIM. Cristiano Ronaldo's teammates HATE HIM," Griffin wrote.

The comment quickly divided fans. Some agreed with his assessment, pointing to Argentina's strong team chemistry and Messi's leadership. Others argued that Griffin misunderstood the dynamics within Portugal's squad and unfairly targeted Ronaldo.

The debate became even louder after former NFL linebacker Emmanuel Acho criticized Ronaldo's recent performances.

"If you happen to watch him play the later half of his career, especially this recent World Cup, you watch him play today. He cost his team a goal. Because Ronaldo doesn't care so much that his team scores. He cares so much that he scores, and that is the dilemma when you put yourself ahead of the team, ahead of Portugal, all of a sudden, you're undermining yourself and you're undermining the team," Acho said.

Dan Patrick's World Cup question adds a new layer to the growing discussion

While fans argued over Messi and Ronaldo, veteran sports broadcaster Dan Patrick introduced another interesting discussion. He questioned whether American sports fans would support Team USA over their favorite international stars during the World Cup.

The question touched on a larger issue that often appears during global sporting events. Many fans admire athletes from different countries, but tournaments like the World Cup can force people to choose between personal favorites and national loyalty.

That talk plus the Messi-Ronaldo rivalry has turned the World Cup into more than a soccer tournament. It has now become a debate about leadership, loyalty, team culture and what sports fandom really means with national pride on the line.