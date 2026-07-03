It started with a friendship bracelet that never reached its destination. Two years later, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are getting married at Madison Square Garden. Few love stories in recent memory have played out quite so publicly, or quite so warmly, and as the couple prepares to celebrate their wedding on July 3, fans are looking back at every moment that brought them here.

July 2023: The Bracelet That Started It All

Travis Kelce showed up at Taylor's Eras Tour stop in Kansas City with a friendship bracelet carrying his phone number, hoping to hand it over after the show. He never got the chance. He brought it up on his New Heights podcast, the story made its way to Taylor, and the rest, as they say, took care of itself. Before a single photograph surfaced, the two had already been spending time together away from cameras. Taylor later confirmed they had been dating privately for some time before anyone spotted them in public. The relationship had a head start that most fans didn't know about.

September 2023: The Chiefs Game That Changed Everything

When Taylor showed up at a Kansas City Chiefs game and sat with Travis' mother Donna Kelce, the rumors became impossible to ignore. Cameras followed them after the game. What had been speculation became something much more real, very quickly. New York City dates followed, along with a surprise appearance at the Saturday Night Live after-party. They were out, they were together, and fans embraced the pairing immediately. The internet, predictably, lost its mind.

November 2023: Travis Kelce At Eras Tour Concert



Travis flew to Argentina to watch Taylor perform on the Eras Tour. During her performance of Karma, she changed the lyrics. After the show she ran straight into his arms backstage. It became one of the most shared moments of the year. By Christmas, Taylor had become a regular at Chiefs games and a familiar presence around Travis' family. The relationship had moved well beyond early dating. Everyone could see it.

February 2024: The Super Bowl Kiss

Taylor flew from Tokyo, where she had just finished an Eras Tour concert, to Las Vegas to watch Travis play in the Super Bowl. After the Chiefs won, the two kissed on the field. It became one of the biggest celebrity moments of 2024, photographed from every possible angle.

June 2024: Wembley Concert PDA

Travis graced the stage with Taylor during her Eras Tour stop at Wembley Stadium in London. Fans who were there still talk about it. For over a year, they showed up for each other consistently. Taylor at Chiefs games, Travis crossing continents to attend Eras Tour concerts, both of them at award shows and family gatherings. They became the couple everyone was rooting for, which in itself is no small thing for two people that famous.

August 2025: Travis Kelce And Taylor Swift Get Engaged



After two years together, Travis proposed. They announced it on Instagram. Fans celebrated. The speculation about when and where they would marry began immediately and never really stopped. Now they are here. Reports say the couple privately exchanged vows before hosting a grand celebration at Madison Square Garden over the July 4 weekend. They have remained characteristically mum about the details.