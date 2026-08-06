Josh Simmons did everything the Kansas City Chiefs expected of him when they drafted him in the first round last year. He won the starting job protecting the blind side of Patrick Mahomes in the offseason, and the former Ohio State standout held fast to it throughout training camp. He was a stalwart through the first five weeks of the season, not only living up to the expectations placed upon him but, at least to those watching from afar, exceeding every one of them. Then things went haywire, much as they did for the team as a whole.

Simmons was gone for about a month for what the team would only call “personal reasons.” When he returned, he managed to play just a few more weeks before a fractured wrist in Week 13 landed him on season-ending injured reserve.

Well, the wrist is healed now. The ACL injury that ended his final season with the Buckeyes has long since healed. Simmons has put on weight, gone through an entire offseason at full speed, and he seems ready to finally step into a starring role on the offensive line.

“Yeah, I mean, I'm just trying to add off of last year,” Simmons said following a recent training camp practice on the steamy fields at Missouri Western State University. “Obviously I went against a lot of good defensive ends, and I have one year of familiarity with the playbook. So it was really just kind of stacking up on that, that way I can come into training camp ready.”

For the Chiefs to bounce back this season, there are few players more critical to their success.

The first reason is this: Simmons has the most important job in protecting Mahomes, who is coming off season-ending surgery of his own, albeit to torn ligaments in his left knee. Mahomes sped through his rehab, and has participated fully in camp, where his mobility seems to be unaffected — though he's also wearing the comfort of a yellow no-contact jersey.

If Mahomes is to feel safe back on the field, Simmons will be providing his security blanket.

“He's trying to work on all the small things right now. He's got all the tools and he knows that,” Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said. “He got his weight up a little bit, and he's got strength, and now it's just a matter of being consistent with assignments and footwork and all that, which is so important on the offensive line. But he's working like crazy to make sure he homes in on all that stuff.”

Simmons is listed at 6-foot-5, 310 pounds, but that's on the lower side of the NFL average, and may even be a bit generous. But the Chiefs would rather have an athletic Simmons than the alternative — “You don't want cheeseburger weight,” Reid said.

That ability to move in space funnels into the second reason the Chiefs have such high expectations for Simmons: They signed Super Bowl MVP Kenneth Walker III to a big free-agent contract in the hopes of revamping their running attack.

The Chiefs averaged just over 106 yards rushing last season, putting them squarely in the bottom third of the league. It also put more pressure on Mahomes and a young group of wide receivers that struggled to break through. The result was an offense that barely resembled the high-flying, high-scoring groups that propelled Kansas City to five of the past seven Super Bowls.

But judging by training camp, the Chiefs fully intend to run the ball more. And when they do pass, Walker's ability to catch the ball out of the backfield — coupled with Rashee Rice's explosiveness in the screen game — is tantamount to a running play as well.

Making it all work? That falls on the shoulders of Simmons and the rest of the offensive line.

Notes: The Chiefs held a shortened practice without full pads on Thursday. They'll be back in pads for two more days before getting Sunday off. ... WRs Cyrus Allen (bone bruise) and Xavier Worthy (shoulder), LBs Drue Tranquill (back) and Jeff Bassa (groin), CBs Kristian Fulton (hip flexor) and L'Jarius Sneed (knee) and DL Ashton Gillotte (hamstring) were held out of practice. CB Mansoor Delane (shoulder) continued to wear a yellow jersey.

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