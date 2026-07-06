Veteran cornerback Rasul Douglas has agreed to terms with the Washington Commanders on a contract for next season, according to a person familiar with the deal. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Monday because the contract had not yet been signed. Douglas, who turns 31 on Aug. 29, returns to the NFC East after beginning his NFL career in the division with Philadelphia. A third-round pick in 2017, he helped the Eagles win the Super Bowl in his rookie year. With Washington coming off a season in which it ranked last in the league on defense, general manager Adam Peters has been active in adding talent on that side of the ball.

Douglas is the latest addition after signing safety Nick Cross, cornerback Amik Robertson, edge rushers Odafe Oweh and K'Lavon Chaisson and linebacker Leo Chenal and drafting Sonny Styles with the seventh pick.

Douglas played in 15 and started 13 games for the Miami Dolphins last season, finishing with two interceptions and 62 tackles. He made previous stops with Buffalo, Green Bay and Carolina after leaving Philadelphia and has played in 146 career games, counting the playoffs, since turning pro.