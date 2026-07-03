Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are reportedly set to celebrate their wedding today, July 3, at New York's Madison Square Garden. As fans count down to the big day, many are going back to the songs they believe Taylor wrote about the NFL star, tracks that have become just as much a part of their love story as Chiefs games, Eras Tour appearances and that famous Super Bowl kiss.

Taylor has never confirmed that all of these songs are about Travis, but Swifties have spent months picking apart the lyrics, spotting football references, inside jokes and little details they believe point straight to the Kansas City Chiefs tight end. Here are the songs fans most often connect to their relationship.



The Alchemy

This is probably the first song most Swifties think of when they talk about Travis Kelce. From "touchdown" and "winning streak" to "the trophy coming home," the football references were hard to ignore. Fans quickly connected the track to the Chiefs star and his Super Bowl run, making it one of the biggest talking points on The Tortured Poets Department.

So High School

If The Alchemy sounds like falling in love, So High School feels like living it. It's playful, flirty and full of the kind of excitement that comes with a new relationship. Listeners even spotted what they think is a nod to the "marry, kiss or kill" conversation from Travis and Jason Kelce's New Heights podcast.

Opalite

Opalite takes a softer approach. Rather than football references, it focuses on healing and finding happiness after difficult times. The title caught fans' attention because of its connection to opal, Travis' birthstone, while the lyrics paint the picture of someone finally leaving the past behind.

Wood

This is one of those songs that has kept Swifties busy ever since it dropped. Some hear it as Taylor celebrating a love that finally feels secure, while others think she's slipped in a few cheeky references to Travis. Either way, it has become one of the album's biggest fan favourites.

Chloe or Sam or Sophia or Marcus



Unlike the other songs, this one spends more time looking backwards. But by the end, many listeners feel it shifts towards acceptance, suggesting that after everything she's been through, Taylor has found the kind of relationship she was looking for.

Honey

There's nothing flashy about Honey, and that's exactly why fans love it. Instead of grand gestures, it celebrates the comfort of everyday life with someone you trust. Many have connected that quiet warmth to Taylor's relationship with Travis.

Wish List

This song imagines a future built around simple things rather than fame. Lyrics about wanting "a couple kids," "a driveway with a basketball hoop" and repeating, "I just want you" have only strengthened the belief that Taylor is singing about the life she hopes to build with Travis.

The Fate of Ophelia

One of the most talked-about tracks from The Life of a Showgirl, this song has sparked endless discussion online. Many fans see it as Taylor rewriting a tragic love story into one filled with hope, believing it reflects the happiness she's found with Travis after years of very public relationships.

Whether these songs are about Travis Kelce or not, fans have embraced them as part of the couple's love story. With Taylor Swift and Travis reportedly getting married today, many are listening to these tracks all over again as they celebrate the couple's big day.