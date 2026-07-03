Prince William is making a surprise appearance on Travis Kelce's New Heights podcast and the timing couldn't have caught fans' attention more. The episode drops on Friday, the same day Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are reported to be getting married in New York, making the royal cameo an unexpected talking point before the big event. The special episode was announced on the podcast's social media pages, with fans getting a first look at Prince William chatting with Travis and his brother, Jason Kelce. The interview was recorded over Zoom and will be released at 12 pm EST, which is 6 pm in the UK and Ireland.

Prince William's Surprise Podcast Appearance

In a preview clip, Travis and Jason introduce their guest by reading out Prince William's long list of official titles. The Prince laughs after hearing the introduction and says, “That is quite an intro, guys! Amazing.”

The short teaser got fans talking online, especially because it arrived on a day when Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have dominated headlines with their wedding. While the couple have not publicly confirmed any wedding plans, reports have claimed they are celebrating their wedding in New York on Friday.

Prince William And Travis Kelce's First Meeting At The Eras Tour

Prince William and Travis Kelce actually go back a couple of years. The two first met in June 2024 when Prince William attended Taylor Swift's Eras Tour concert at Wembley Stadium with Prince George and Princess Charlotte. After the show, the royal family met Taylor and Travis backstage, where they posed for photographs together.

The photos soon made their way to Instagram, shared by both Kensington Palace and Taylor. Wishing Prince William on his birthday, the singer wrote, “Happy Bday M8! London shows are off to a splendid start ????????????????????,” a post that quickly became one of the most talked-about moments from the London concerts.

Did Prince William Receive A Wedding Invitation?

Prince William later addressed rumors that he and Catherine, Princess of Wales, could attend Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's reported wedding celebrations. During an interview on Heart Breakfast, he smiled when asked about the possibility and replied, “No comment.” He then added, “I'm hoping, and I'm sure there might be an invitation around, but we'll see,” while also revealing that Princess Charlotte is “obsessed” with Taylor Swift's music.

However, reports published in June claimed that Prince William and Catherine would not be travelling to New York for the celebrations.

A Royal Crossover Fans Didn't Expect

Even if Prince William isn't expected to attend the reported wedding, his appearance on New Heights proved that a friendship has developed between the royal family and Taylor Swift's circle over the past two years.