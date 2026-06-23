The Dianna Russini and New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel saga remains a topic of discussion in NFL circles. The Athletic's investigation into the topic is ongoing, but an old social media post tied to the Patriots has resurfaced and ignited new controversy among fans and analysts.

The renewed discussion comes months after Russini stepped away from The Athletic. Although no official findings have linked the Patriots to any wrongdoing, the reappearance of the post has prompted questions about whether concerns raised last year deserved greater scrutiny.

Mike Florio explains why The Athletic's review remains under the spotlight

As interest in the situation continues, NFL insider Mike Florio recently highlighted a key obstacle facing The Athletic's internal review. Speaking on Pro Football Talk, Florio noted that Russini's departure from the publication could make it more difficult for investigators to gather information directly from her.

“She doesn't work there, so it makes it harder for them to get answers from her,” Florio said.

Russini has largely stayed out of the public spotlight since announcing her resignation in April. She has removed her X account and has not publicly addressed the controversy beyond defending her reporting and rejecting claims made against her. According to previous reports, The Athletic's review is focused on editorial standards and newsroom processes rather than personal conduct.

Florio also suggested that any findings could create additional complications if details eventually become public.

“Whenever The Athletic says whatever it says, and they probably will announce their findings publicly, even if they may be inviting a lawsuit from Dianna Russini,” Florio said. “Because whatever they provide to their employees privately, somebody's going to leak it. And they've already committed to transparency with the employees.”

The deleted Morgan Moses post that keeps finding its way back into the conversation

At the same time, an older social media post connected to veteran tackle Morgan Moses has returned to the spotlight. The post, which was reportedly deleted and later replaced, mentioned the New York Jets allowing Moses to test free agency. However, the graphic attached to the post allegedly included Patriots branding before Moses eventually signed with New England.

The incident initially drew attention because it appeared before the NFL's legal negotiating window opened. Although Russini reportedly attributed the issue to a graphic error, some observers have continued to question whether the timing raised larger concerns.

NFL podcaster Tony Farmer argued that the discussion should focus less on personal relationships and more on whether the Patriots had advance knowledge regarding Moses' future.

“People completely misunderstand the implications of Dianna Russini's deleted Morgan Moses tweet, it's not potential evidence of wrongdoing between Russini and Vrabel,” Farmer wrote.

“It's potential evidence of alleged wrongdoing by the Patriots (tampering) and evidence Russini and Vrabel talked about that alleged wrongdoing by New England.”

Despite the renewed attention, no NFL investigation has found that New England violated tampering rules, and the organization has not faced any league discipline related to Moses' signing. For now, the debate continues online while many await the final outcome of The Athletic's review.