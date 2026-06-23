A year ago, Dan Quinn looked like one of the NFL's smartest coaching hires. The Washington Commanders won 12 games in his debut season, Jayden Daniels emerged as a franchise quarterback and the future looked bright. Fast forward one year, and the conversation has changed dramatically. After a disappointing 5-12 campaign in 2025, questions are beginning to rise about how much patience Washington will have if another difficult season follows.

The Commanders are not entering training camp with Quinn on the hot seat, but league observers are paying close attention to what happens next. An NFL executive recently suggested that former Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott could become a name to watch if Washington's struggles continue, adding another layer to one of the NFL's biggest offseason storylines.

Washington Commanders Coaching Changes Put Spotlight On Dan Quinn

Washington's offseason was defined by major changes to the coaching staff. Quinn moved on from both offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury and defensive coordinator Joe Whitt Jr. after a season in which the team fell well short of expectations.

The defensive side of the ball proved problematic. Injuries hurt the unit, but several players who thrived in 2024 failed to maintain the level of performance. Whitt eventually lost defensive play-calling duties during the season.

Offensively, the organization wanted a different approach around Daniels. The Commanders promoted 30-year-old David Blough to offensive coordinator, believing he can help the young quarterback while moving away from the up-tempo style that defined Kingsbury's offense. On defense, Daronte Jones arrived from Minnesota to take over as coordinator after building a strong reputation with the Vikings.

Sean McDermott Rumors Add Spark To Commanders' Future

Although Washington's front office has shown confidence in Quinn, some around the league believe the pressure has increased. Speaking to Sportsboom, Jason La Canfora cited comments from a longtime NFL executive who believes McDermott could eventually enter the picture.

"Keep an eye on Sean McDermott there next year," one longtime NFL personnel executive told La Canfora. "Just remember who told you first."

For now, the Commanders are not looking to replace Quinn. Adam Peters revamped the defense this offseason, and both Jayden Daniels and Terry McLaurin are healthy heading into training camp. But the pressure could rise quickly if Washington starts slowly in 2026.