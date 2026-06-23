Antonio Brown is back in the spotlight after making fresh comments that quickly sparked debate across the NFL community. The former wide receiver used a recent social media appearance to criticize a current Baltimore Ravens player while also making a bold statement about his own impact on the quarterbacks he played with during his career.

The remarks immediately drew attention from fans, many of whom connected Brown's comments to his long and complicated history with Tom Brady. The timing was notable as Brady was also making headlines for reacting to Cristiano Ronaldo's latest achievement on the global stage.

Antonio Brown's comments on Zay Flowers and Tom Brady quickly create fresh discussion

During an Instagram Live session, Brown took aim at Ravens wide receiver Zay Flowers, rejecting comparisons between the two players. Brown did not hold back while discussing Baltimore's young offensive star.

“If you say Zay Flowers with my name you a loser! He sucks! Zay Flowers is the reason Lamar Jackson can't win!” Brown said.

The comments spread rapidly online and generated mixed reactions from fans. Flowers has become one of Lamar Jackson's most reliable targets and remains a key piece of Baltimore's offense heading into another season with championship expectations.

The remarks immediately drew attention from fans, many of whom connected Brown's comments to his long and complicated history with Tom Brady.

Holy Sh*t: Antonio Brown goes OFF on Ravens star WR Zay Flowers on Instagram live.



"If you say Zay Flowers with my name you a loser! He sucks! Zay Flowers is the reason Lamar Jackson can't win!"



???????????? pic.twitter.com/Gyw2Vk9SQ2 — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) June 23, 2026

Many supporters of the Ravens pushed back against Brown's assessment, pointing to Flowers' production and growing role within the team. Others viewed the remarks as another example of Brown's outspoken personality that continues to attract attention years after his playing career slowed down.

A bold statement about quarterbacks brings Tom Brady back into the conversation

Brown's criticism of Flowers was only part of the discussion. He later made another statement that quickly shifted attention toward the quarterbacks he played alongside throughout his NFL career.

“Ask anyone of my quarterbacks, I'm the reason they win,” Brown said.

That claim immediately reignited debate involving Tom Brady and former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger. Brown enjoyed successful stretches with both stars and won a Super Bowl alongside Brady during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' championship season.

Brady was one of Brown's strongest supporters during several challenging moments in the receiver's career. However, the relationship appeared to cool following Brown's dramatic exit from Tampa Bay during the 2021 season.

While Brown's comments were generating discussion, Brady was also trending online for a very different reason. The seven-time Super Bowl champion reacted to Cristiano Ronaldo becoming the first men's player to score in six different FIFA World Cups. Brady posted, “Best World Cup ever????” after Ronaldo's historic performance for Portugal.

The reaction highlighted Brady's admiration for another athlete known for remarkable longevity. Yet back in the NFL world, much of the attention remained on Brown's latest remarks, which once again placed him at the center of a conversation involving some of football's biggest names.