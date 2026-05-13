Ethan Klein is once again in the middle of major online drama after revealing that he allegedly threatened Ian “iDubbbz” Carter and Anisa Jomha with legal action over comments made about him on stream. During a recent episode of The H3 Show, Klein claimed the couple implied that he was a “molester,” specifically accusing him of molesting his own children. The comments immediately grabbed attention online, especially after Ethan explained that lawyers had already gotten involved behind the scenes.

The discussion happened during Episode 269 of The H3 Show, titled James Charles Is Finally Getting Cancelled. Around the one-hour-and-26-minute mark, Ethan Klein talked about iDubbbz recently apologizing for what he described as a “silly joke.” Klein then went into detail about allegedly hiring Canadian lawyers who specialize in defamation cases and sending a legal letter to iDubbbz and Anisa demanding that the statements stop. The clip quickly spread online, with viewers debating whether the situation had crossed the line from internet drama into something much more serious.

Ethan Klein says lawyers sent iDubbbz and Anisa a defamation warning

While talking about the situation on stream, Ethan Klein claimed that iDubbbz suddenly stopped discussing him online around the same time the legal letter was sent. According to Ethan, the lawyers demanded a retraction and requested that the couple stop making what he called defamatory statements.

Klein joked about the situation in his usual sarcastic style, even mentioning iDubbbz's VTuber avatar “Scorched Legume” during the stream. He claimed there was “only one scale shown” and that it was the threat of a lawsuit. Ethan also said he genuinely believed the accusations were too serious to joke about publicly.

Ethan Klein claims iDubbbz stopped mentioning him after the legal threat

Later in the livestream, Ethan Klein continued speaking about the fallout and claimed that iDubbbz completely stopped talking about him afterward. He argued that the silence was not because iDubbbz was “above it,” but because the legal pressure became serious.

Ethan also claimed that he and his team warned the YouTuber that “the damages are just mounting up,” suggesting the situation could have become much bigger if the comments continued. According to Klein, iDubbbz and Anisa later got a lawyer of their own after receiving the letter.

As of now, the online discussion around the situation is still growing, with clips from the podcast spreading across X, YouTube, and Reddit. Some viewers sided with Ethan Klein, saying the accusations went too far, while others questioned whether threatening legal action over internet drama was necessary. Either way, the situation has once again pulled two longtime YouTube creators back into viral controversy.

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