Cody Rhodes might still be carrying the Undisputed WWE Championship, but things on SmackDown are already getting very uncomfortable for The American Nightmare. Ever since Gunther moved to the blue brand after WrestleMania 42, the former WWE World Heavyweight Champion has made one thing pretty clear; he's coming for Cody's title. And honestly, he's not even trying to be subtle about it anymore.

The tension between the two stars got even bigger after Gunther once again attacked Rhodes on SmackDown before posting a cold four-word warning on Instagram. “One's gonna run through,” wrote The Ring General, sending WWE fans into full speculation mode online. With Gunther looking more dangerous than ever and Cody already having a target on his back, many fans think this feud could quickly become the biggest storyline on SmackDown heading into Clash in Italy.

Gunther sends Cody Rhodes a warning after another SmackDown ambush

Gunther has been absolutely unstoppable lately, and Cody Rhodes is now the latest superstar standing in his path. After WrestleMania 42, the former World Heavyweight Champion officially shifted to SmackDown and immediately started going after Rhodes and the Undisputed WWE Championship.

Last week on SmackDown, Gunther once again blindsided Cody Rhodes, continuing the rivalry between the two top stars. Soon after the show, The Ring General took to Instagram and posted a short but intense four-word message:

“One's gonna run through.”

That line instantly started making rounds among WWE fans online, especially because of how dominant Gunther has looked over the last year. The Austrian powerhouse has already defeated major names like Goldberg, John Cena, and AJ Styles in what were promoted as their final career matches. He also bounced back strong at WrestleMania 42 after falling short against Sami Zayn and Jey Uso in previous years.

Why many fans think Gunther could become Cody Rhodes' toughest rival yet

The feud between Cody Rhodes and Gunther is already feeling massive, even though WWE still hasn't officially announced a title match between them. A lot of fans believe it's only a matter of time before the two collide for the Undisputed WWE Championship, possibly at Clash in Italy.

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray recently spoke about the rivalry and made a huge claim about Gunther's potential as a heel. According to him, if WWE handles the storyline correctly, Gunther could impose his dominance on Cody Rhodes even more effectively than The Rock did during his feud with The American Nightmare.

That's a pretty huge statement considering how big Cody's rivalry with The Rock became earlier this year. But honestly, Gunther's aura right now is different. The guy barely wastes words, keeps destroying people, and somehow feels even scarier every single week.

Cody Rhodes is currently in his third reign as Undisputed WWE Champion after defeating Randy Orton at WrestleMania 42. But with Gunther now officially hunting the title, his reign suddenly feels way less safe than before.