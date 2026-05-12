WWE had another packed episode of Raw this week, and honestly, a lot happened in just one night. From Jacob Fatu completely snapping on Roman Reigns again to two new title matches getting confirmed for Saturday Night's Main Event XLIV, WWE is clearly building chaos heading into the rest of May. Fans also got storyline twists involving Seth Rollins, The Vision, Penta, Ethan Page, and even Judgment Day causing problems backstage.

Jacob Fatu attacks Roman Reigns again and refuses to acknowledge him

Roman Reigns opened Raw by talking about Jacob Fatu after the events of Backlash 2026. Reigns made it clear that Fatu either needed to acknowledge him as the head of the family or risk getting thrown out completely. Adam Pearce also revealed that Fatu was not even supposed to be in the arena after attacking WWE officials previously.

But things went completely off the rails later in the night. Jacob Fatu arrived backstage before making his way to the ring. Jey Uso tried stopping him and warned him that his actions would hurt the family, but Fatu responded with brutal headbutts before taking out Jimmy Uso too. Once he finally reached Roman Reigns, the two started throwing heavy shots immediately.

Reigns even used a steel chair while demanding acknowledgment from Fatu, but it still wasn't enough. Fatu countered Reigns' spear attempt, locked in the Tongan Death Grip, and powerbombed the champion through the commentary desk. To make things worse, he grabbed the world heavyweight title and posed with it before crashing through the barricade onto Reigns and The Usos again as Raw ended.

WWE confirms two huge championship matches for Saturday Night's Main Event XLIV

WWE also confirmed two title matches for Saturday Night's Main Event XLIV on May 23. The event will happen at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum in Fort Wayne, Indiana, and will stream on Peacock in the United States and YouTube internationally.

The first confirmed match is Penta defending the Intercontinental Championship against Ethan Page. WWE started building this rivalry after Ethan Page pinned Penta during a tag match recently. On Raw, Rusev was seemingly removed from the title picture after losing to Je'Von Evans, leaving Page as the next challenger.

The second title match will see The Vision, Logan Paul and Austin Theory, defending the WWE World Tag Team Championships against The Street Profits. The Profits earned the opportunity after teaming with Joe Hendry and defeating The Vision's group during Raw.

Seth Rollins, Judgment Day and more chaos continues across WWE Raw

Another interesting part of Raw involved Seth Rollins continuing his issues with Bron Breakker. Rollins interfered during the six-man tag match involving The Street Profits and The Vision, helping create the distraction that led to Austin Theory getting pinned. Even though Rollins offered to work with The Profits backstage, Montez Ford clearly didn't fully trust him.

Elsewhere on Raw, Judgment Day attacked Nikki Bella and Paige after tensions exploded during a confrontation involving the women's tag titles. Liv Morgan later joined the attack, helping Judgment Day stand tall.