Injuries are very common in WWE and in wrestling. However, a former WWE champion's injury was so bad that a lot of fans said her career was over. The former WWE star hasn't appeared on television since August 2025, and the silence around her absence led to growing concern. What made things even more worrying was a report that suggested her injury might be serious enough to end her wrestling career altogether. With no return date and very little public information available, many fans feared the worst. The WWE star in question is Piper Niven.

Now, after staying away from the ring for a long time, Niven has finally shared a small but important update about her recovery. While it doesn't reveal exactly when she'll wrestle again, it does offer the clearest sign yet that she's still focused on getting back.

Piper Niven says the next stage of recovery is about to begin

The latest update came directly from Niven on social media. According to the WWE star, she is preparing to start rehab soon. It was a short message, but for fans who have spent months wondering about her future, it carried plenty of significance.

She also made it clear that returning to the ring remains her biggest goal. That desire to wrestle again means a lot considering the concerns that surfaced when news of her injury first emerged.

Why fans became so worried about the WWE star's future

The concern surrounding Niven wasn't just because she disappeared from WWE programming. Reports at the time claimed there was genuine fear that the injury could potentially be career-ending. The seriousness of the situation led many people to wonder whether her last match had already happened without anyone realizing it.

Her most recent WWE bout took place on SmackDown in August 2025, where she competed against Charlotte Flair. Since that match, she has not returned to in-ring action.

Fellow WWE stars have been missing her too

The support for Niven hasn't only come from fans. WWE star Michin recently broke character online to send a heartfelt message, telling Niven how much she was missed. The message drew a warm response from Niven, who admitted she misses everyone as well.

She said she misses being around the locker room, joking with her colleagues, and making them laugh. It was one of the few glimpses fans have gotten into how much she misses being part of WWE while recovering.

For now, rehab appears to be the next major step in her journey back. That's the latest update Niven has shared as she continues working toward a return to the ring.