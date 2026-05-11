The final moments of WWE Backlash 2026 left fans emotional. After her match against Iyo Sky, WWE veteran Asuka hugged SKY, waved to the crowd and slowly walked backstage. The moment quickly led to retirement rumours online after reports claimed Asuka could be away from WWE for an indefinite period due to personal reasons. As fans continued speculating online, backstage reports suggested this may not be a permanent goodbye. Emotional reactions from WWE talent and social media tributes only increased curiosity about Asuka's future.

WWE Backstage Believes Asuka Has Not Wrestled Her Final Match

According to Viper of Bodyslam.net, Asuka is currently “out indefinitely” due to personal reasons, although no further details regarding the situation have been made public. The same report also pushed back against speculation surrounding her retirement status, stating that claims reported elsewhere were inaccurate.

Fightful Select later reported that people within WWE largely do not believe Backlash was Asuka's final match. The report described a “unanimous” feeling among staff and talent that the Japanese star remains highly valued internally. One WWE executive reportedly praised her consistency and professionalism over the past year, describing her as “always reliable no matter what was thrown her way.”

That level of respect has reportedly shaped internal belief that WWE still sees Asuka as an important part of the roster moving forward, especially considering she signed a long-term contract extension with the company in 2024. While the exact duration of the agreement remains undisclosed, many WWE contracts signed during that period reportedly ran for five years.

Even so, the uncertainty around her immediate future has clearly affected people backstage. Several wrestlers reportedly exchanged farewells with Asuka in person following Backlash, while others posted tributes on social media as concern spread throughout the locker room.

Kairi Sane Release Frustration Adds To WWE Locker-Room Questions

The situation has also reopened conversations surrounding Kairi Sane and WWE's handling of the storyline involving the two stars. According to reports, several people backstage expressed frustration after Sane's recent release, particularly because substantial television time had been invested into the angle without delivering a meaningful conclusion. Although it remains unclear whether Asuka personally shared those frustrations, the unfinished nature of the storyline reportedly became a talking point internally. WWE had spent months building momentum around the pairing, making the abrupt creative halt feel jarring to both talent and viewers.

For now, WWE officials seem to be treating Asuka's absence as an indefinite pause rather than a retirement announcement. But after the emotional scenes at Backlash, fans are likely to continue analysing every update closely until the company offers greater clarity about one of its most beloved stars.