Brock Rechsteiner is suddenly drawing attention far beyond college football circles after landing his first NFL contract with the New Orleans Saints. The former Jacksonville State tight end earned the opportunity after attending rookie minicamps with both the Tennessee Titans and Saints, eventually convincing New Orleans to offer him a deal. The signing is getting major attention because Rechsteiner comes from one of wrestling's most famous families. He is the son of WWE Hall of Famer Scott Steiner, also known to wrestling fans as Big Poppa Pump, while his uncle Rick Steiner and cousin Bron Breakker are also well-known names in professional wrestling.

Brock Rechsteiner Lands NFL Contract With Saints

Saints reporter Nick Underhill first shared the news that Rechsteiner had officially signed with the franchise following minicamp. While he was not considered one of the biggest names during the NFL Draft process, Rechsteiner managed to turn his rookie camp appearances into a professional opportunity. His journey to the NFL came after a steady college football career at Jacksonville State, where he played the entire time at the same school rather than entering the transfer portal like many modern players. The 6-foot-2, 225-pound player finished the 2025 college football season with 36 catches, 383 receiving yards and five touchdowns. Jacksonville State listed him as a tight end, and his performances during the season helped him earn a shot at impressing NFL scouts.

Away from football, though, much of the attention around Rechsteiner continues to centre on his wrestling background. This is how Pro Football Talk explained the lineage: "Rechsteiner is the son of Scott Rechsteiner, who wrestled under the aliases Scott Steiner and Big Poppa Pump and is in the WWE Hall of Fame. His uncle, Rick Steiner, was his father's tag team partner, and Brock's first cousin, Bronson Rechsteiner, currently wrestles as Bron Breakker."

Brock Rechsteiner Still Interested In WWE Career

Even after securing an NFL contract, Rechsteiner has already admitted he wants to eventually follow his family into professional wrestling once his football career ends. For now, though, his immediate focus remains proving himself with the Saints and earning a place on the roster ahead of the upcoming season. Rechsteiner grew up in Woodstock, Georgia, where he starred in both football and basketball during high school and earned all-region honours. Now, he gets the chance to continue his sporting journey at the professional level while fans already wonder whether WWE could eventually become part of his future too.