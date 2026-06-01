Becky Lynch is not taking her latest WWE loss lightly. Just hours after WWE Clash in Italy came to an end, the former champion jumped on social media with a fiery message aimed at multiple people. The post quickly grabbed attention because it wasn't just about frustration over losing a title match.

Lynch even claimed her lawyers were looking into the situation and suggested possible legal action following what happened during the event. The message immediately got fans talking, with many reacting to her comments about WWE official Jessika Carr and the woman who just took her championship away.

Becky Lynch blasts referee and new champion after Clash in Italy

Following the Premium Live Event in Turin, Becky Lynch shared a lengthy post where she accused referee Jessika Carr of costing her the match. According to Lynch, she had her opponent pinned long enough to retain the Women's Intercontinental Championship before Carr left the ring instead of completing the count.

She also claimed that she suffered a severe hematoma during the contest. In the same message, Lynch joked that her lawyers were investigating the footwear worn by Sol Ruca, suggesting they may not have been within regulations.

Despite the loss and injury claim, Lynch ended her statement by saying that setbacks would not keep her down.

Sol Ruca captures first main roster championship in huge upset

While Becky Lynch's reaction became a major talking point online, the actual match was one of the biggest moments of the night.

The Women's Intercontinental Championship was on the line in the co-main event of Clash in Italy. Lynch and Sol Ruca battled back and forth throughout the match before the rising star finally connected with a Sol Snatcher to secure the victory.

The win was a massive milestone for the 26-year-old. Not only did she defeat one of WWE's biggest names, but she also captured her first championship on the main roster. For Lynch, the defeat brought an end to a title reign that lasted 43 days.

Becky Lynch continues helping WWE's next generation behind the scenes

Even though Lynch has become one of the most disliked villains on WWE television, reports suggest she remains an important figure backstage.

A recent report from Rope Break stated that Becky Lynch and Roman Reigns have been mentoring Je'Von Evans. The young WWE star has impressed many fans since arriving on the main roster and is already viewed by some as a future top talent.

Lynch has achieved almost everything possible during her WWE career, including multiple world championship reigns and WrestleMania main-event appearances. As a result, she is often seen as someone who can help younger talent develop while still competing at the highest level herself.