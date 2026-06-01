Solo Sikoa is worth around $3 million in 2026. He was a supporting act in The Bloodline not long ago, an enforcer doing the dirty work while Roman Reigns collected the title reigns and the paycheques. Then he turned on Reigns, took over the faction, and became the kind of villain WWE builds whole television seasons around. His real name is Joseph Yokozuna Fatu, born March 18, 1993, in San Francisco. His father is Rikishi. His brothers are Jimmy and Jey Uso. Roman Reigns and The Rock are family through the Anoa'i dynasty. In this family, the ring is not just a job. It is the inheritance.

His net worth is modest compared to other Bloodline members, but the gap is closing. He is 33 years old, has been a main event presence for over two years, and is headlining one of the biggest storylines in WWE history.

The Career That Built His Wealth

Sikoa debuted in NXT in 2021 and won the NXT North American Championship before being called up to the main roster in May 2022. He was immediately inserted into The Bloodline as Roman Reigns' enforcer, and his rise from supporting player to faction leader happened faster than almost anyone in the group's history expected.

His base salary from WWE is reported at $80,000 annually from his initial main roster contract, though that figure predates his elevation to one of WWE's primary villains and his extended main event run through 2024 and 2025. His actual current compensation, including premium live event bonuses and merchandise royalties from The Bloodline's market-leading merchandise line, is understood to be considerably higher than the reported base figure.

Merchandise revenue is a meaningful part of his income. The Bloodline has consistently been among WWE's top-selling merchandise groups since 2022, and Sikoa's Solo Sikoa branded gear has been a consistent seller since his heel turn against Reigns.

How He Compares to the Rest of the Bloodline

Roman Reigns makes $5 million a year and is worth an estimated $14 million. That gap did not happen overnight. Reigns spent the better part of a decade as the single most important performer in WWE, headlining WrestleMania year after year and carrying the company's biggest storyline for four straight years. Sikoa is three years into his main roster run. The numbers reflect that difference, but the direction of travel is clear. Jimmy and Jey Uso both earn approximately $250,000 per year from their WWE contracts. Sami Zayn sits at around $100,000 annually. Paul Heyman, as a creative and on-screen figure, earns $2 million per year.

Sikoa's $3 million net worth puts him below Reigns but above his brothers on career earnings accumulated to date, reflecting the premium WWE have placed on his rapid rise through the main event scene. He lives in Sacramento with his wife Almia Williams, whom he married on February 28, 2023, and their two sons Zion and Za'khi.

