Roman Reigns might not be done celebrating just yet. After walking out of WWE Clash in Italy with the World Heavyweight Championship still around his waist, The OTC has now dropped a major hint about what could be coming next on Monday Night RAW.

The tease came shortly after his Tribal Combat victory over Jacob Fatu in Turin, Italy. While WWE hasn't officially confirmed anything for RAW, Reigns' latest social media post has already got fans talking. The champion suggested that an "Acknowledgment Day" celebration could be on the way, saying there's nothing better than that kind of event.

Roman Reigns drops a huge hint after Clash in Italy victory

Even though WWE has remained quiet about Monday's plans, Reigns' post quickly grabbed attention online.

The timing is interesting because the result at Clash in Italy changed a lot within The Bloodline story. Under the Tribal Combat stipulation, Jacob Fatu must now acknowledge Roman Reigns as his Tribal Chief. That would place him alongside Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso, who appeared to stand with Reigns following the championship match.

As of now, there has been no official announcement from WWE regarding an Acknowledgment Day segment. Still, Reigns' tease has naturally led to speculation ahead of RAW.

How Roman Reigns and Jacob Fatu's rivalry led to Tribal Combat

The championship showdown didn't happen overnight. The tension between Roman Reigns and Jacob Fatu had been building for weeks.

Before Backlash, Fatu attacked Reigns after the champion suffered a defeat. The "Samoan Werewolf" later went after Jimmy and Jey Uso as well, making his intentions clear before eventually challenging Reigns to a Tribal Combat match.

When the two finally met at Clash in Italy, Reigns managed to retain the World Heavyweight Championship after delivering two Spears.

The ending of the match also created another interesting visual. While Jimmy and Jey appeared to back Reigns, Solo Sikoa and his allies watched everything unfold from ringside.

Now, with Fatu required to acknowledge Reigns as Tribal Chief, fans are waiting to see whether Monday Night RAW becomes the stage for an official Acknowledgment Day celebration.