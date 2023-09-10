Three-time champion Novak Djokovic will take on third seed Daniil Medvedev in the US Open men's singles final on Monday. As Djokovic again stands on the verge of history at the US Open, he has a score to settle with Medvedev after his loss to the Russian in the 2021 final cost him a calendar Grand Slam. Medvedev defeated Djokovic in straight sets two years ago to prevent the Serbian from becoming the first man to win all four Grand Slams in the same year since Australian great Rod Laver in 1969. Earlier this year, Djokovic fell short of Margaret Court's all-time mark for most Grand Slam singles titles (24) after losing to Carlos Alcaraz in the Wimbledon final.

When will the Novak Djokovic vs Daniil Medvedev, US Open Final match be played?

The Novak Djokovic vs Daniil Medvedev, US Open Final will take place on Monday, September 11.

What time will the Novak Djokovic vs Daniil Medvedev, US Open Final match be played?

The Novak Djokovic vs Daniil Medvedev, US Open Final match will be played at the Arther Ashe Stadium in New York.

What time will the Novak Djokovic vs Daniil Medvedev, US Open Final match start?

The Novak Djokovic vs Daniil Medvedev, US Open Final match will start at 1:30 AM IST.

Where to watch the live telecast of Novak Djokovic vs Daniil Medvedev, US Open Final match?

The Novak Djokovic vs Daniil Medvedev, US Open Final match will be telecasted on the Sony Sports Network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Novak Djokovic vs Daniil Medvedev, US Open Final match?

The Novak Djokovic vs Daniil Medvedev, US Open Final match will be streamed live on SonyLiv.

