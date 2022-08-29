The 2022 US Open is all set to kick off on Monday at the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York. In the limelight will be world number one Daniil Medvedev, who is also the defending champion of the men's singles. It is worth noting that top-seed Novak Djokovic opted out of the tournament this year due to COVID-19 vaccination protocols in the United States as he continues to remain unvaccinated. On the other hand, women's singles defending champion Emma Raducanu will also be the cynosure of all eyes.

Meanwhile, Serena Williams will also take centre stage on Monday with the 23-time Grand Slam winner preparing to bid an emotional farewell to tennis. After announcing earlier this month that the countdown to her retirement had begun, Williams will step on court for what could be her final appearance in a Grand Slam singles event.

Where will US Open 2022 take place?

The US Open 2022 is set to take place at the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, Flushing Meadows in New York.

When will US Open 2022 start?

The US Open 2022 will kick off on August 29.

At what time will US Open 2022 start?

The first round matches of US Open 2022 will start at 8:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels in India will broadcast US Open 2022 matches?

The US Open 2022 matches will be broadcast live on Sony Sports Network in India.

Where will US Open 2022 matches be available for streaming?

The live streaming of US Open 2022 matches will be available on SonyLIV.

(With AFP inputs)