The Miami Dolphins recently secured running back De'Von Achane with a new contract, but linebacker Jordyn Brooks still does not know where he stands. After becoming one of Miami's most dependable defenders, Brooks admitted he is uncertain if a contract extension will arrive before the season begins. His honest response has now added fresh talking points around his long-term future in Miami, even as the veteran continues focusing on football ahead of a crucial season.

Jordyn Brooks says Dolphins extension “could go either way” amid growing trade speculation

After Miami rewarded Achane with a major extension, attention quickly shifted toward Brooks as the next possible player expected to receive a new deal. Instead of offering clarity, the linebacker admitted there is still uncertainty around his future with the organization. “I don't know,” Brooks said when asked about his extension candidacy. “It could go either way, obviously. I'm just controlling what I can control — play football. I'm blessed to do it. So I'm just going to keep approaching it that way.”

Brooks joined the Dolphins before the 2024 season and quickly became one of the team's most reliable defensive players. The former first-round pick delivered one of the best seasons of his career in 2025, earning first-team All-Pro honors after recording a league-leading 183 tackles. His production and leadership made him one of Miami's key voices on defense, which is why his contract situation is now drawing attention.

The veteran linebacker is entering the final year of his deal and reportedly has no guaranteed money remaining. While some questioned whether he would participate in offseason team activities amid contract uncertainty, Brooks shut down any idea of staying away. “I need to get better as a player so that's why I show up,” Brooks said. “Obviously, I never want to send the wrong message to the team or to my teammates. I play with these guys. Go to battle with them. I want them to know that I'm here no matter what [and that I'm] playing the game for the right reasons.”

Dolphins leadership has publicly backed Jordyn Brooks despite uncertainty

Even though Brooks admitted there is uncertainty surrounding a possible extension, the Dolphins have given no public sign that they want to move on from the linebacker. Earlier this year, Dolphins general manager Jon-Eric Sullivan described Brooks as someone the team wants “to be part of this” and called him “a pillar on the defensive side.” Head coach Jeff Hafley also praised Brooks' leadership and commitment during offseason workouts, calling him a player who truly loves football.

“Great leader, loves football, works really, really hard,” Hafley said. “He's made the right way. I've really enjoyed him.” For now, there is no indication of an active trade discussion involving Brooks. Still, with no extension in place and the season approaching, his comments have naturally added speculation around what the future may hold in Miami.

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