Twitter burst into life as England suffered yet another batting collapse, this time on Day 2 of the 3rd Ashes Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Monday. Apart from Joe Root, England's batting has been woeful so far in the ongoing Ashes series, and hopes of a better outing at the MCG were quickly dashed after the visitors were bundled out for 185 in the first innings. Australia, in reply, fared a little better and posted 267 in the second innings to take an 82-run first-innings lead. England had about an hour and so to survive till stumps on Day 2, but the Australian pacers exposed the holes in England's batting with a hostile spell of bowling.

As the dust settled in Melbourne, England were in tatters, staring down the barrel and ignominy of an Ashes thumping.

Mitchell Starc took two wickets off two balls, while debutant Scott Boland also struck twice in an over to leave the visitors tottering at 31 for four, still trailing the hosts by 51 runs.

While England fans expressed their frustration at their team's dismal batting performance, fans of other teams decided to have some fun at the expense of the English team.

We tried to pick some of the funniest memes shared by Twitter users:

No shortage of memes for England batting pic.twitter.com/Vd1CwSzY6C — The Joker (Taylor's Version) (@Joker122018) December 27, 2021

England bowlers waiting to see if they're batting before lunch: pic.twitter.com/g3spIOU1qb — Alex Marr (@alexmarr98) December 26, 2021

Another England batting collapse? There's only one man who can turn this around @johnprescott #Ashes pic.twitter.com/jvsblEoK4h — Tides of History (@labour_history) December 27, 2021

England's batting collapses are so MUCH fun. pic.twitter.com/JXIWkdmWtN — Zainub Razvi (@zainubrazvi) December 27, 2021

Morning world a new day a new week and another England batting collapse onwards and upwards pic.twitter.com/9SsSBXYMY2 — Johnny Hunt (@Huntyroyal) December 27, 2021

After thumping losses in Brisbane and Adelaide, England must win at MCG to keep the five-Test series alive, with Australia only needing a draw to retain the urn as holders.

Root has been the saving grace for England. The England captain has waged a lone battle against the Australian bowlers with the rest failing to even put up a fight.

England's hopes in the third Ashes Test once again rest on the shoulders of their captain, who was unbeaten on 12 at the close of play with Ben Stokes for company (2).

If England are to make a fight of it in Melbourne, they would need something special from Root and Stokes.