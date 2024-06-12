Tennis legend Roger Federer gave inspiring life lessons to students at the Dartmouth College after the 20-time Grand Slam champion received an honourary doctorate in Humane Letters on Sunday. While addressing the Class of 2024, the Swiss maestro revealed that this was only the second time he was setting foot on a college campus. Federer shared three key life lessons with the students in his 'unforgettable' speech, which last nearly 25 minutes at the Dartmouth College in in Hanover, New Hampshire.

The 42-year-old insisted that the word "effortless" is a myth, saying that he had to work hard for everything he achieved in his career.

"I say that as someone who has heard that word a lot. 'Effortless.' People would say my play was effortless. Most of the time, they meant it as a compliment... But it used to frustrate me when they would say. 'He barely broke a sweat!'. The truth is, I had to work very hard... to make it look easy. I spent years whining... swearing... throwing my racket... before I learned to keep my cool... I didn't get where I got on pure talent alone. I got there by trying to outwork my opponents," Federer said.

Roger Federer's Commencement Address at Dartmouth yesterday might be the best speech he's ever given.



Amazingly articulate, funny, full of wisdom. Made me laugh and tear up. I'm so very proud to have had him as my idol for the past two decades.



If you have 25 minutes to spare... pic.twitter.com/qfd9io9kzV — Bastien Fachan (@BastienFachan) June 10, 2024

In his second life lesson, Federer recalled his loss to longtime rival and friend Rafael Nadal in the final of Wimbledon in 2008, adding that 'it's only a point'.

"You can work harder than you thought possible... and still lose. I have. I lost Wimbledon. I lost my number-one ranking. And suddenly, people said, 'He had a great run. Is this the changing of the guard?' But I knew what I had to do... keep working. And keep competing," Federer added while emphasising that 'life is bigger than the court'.

Federer, who turned pro in 1998, retired from the sport in 2022. He played his final game, a doubles match with Nadal, at the Laver Cup, which was won by Team USA's Jack Sock and Frances Tiafoe.

Both Federer and Nadal were seen crying after the latter's farewell match ended in a defeat.