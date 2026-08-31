Argentina's Mariano Navone described his victory over 24-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic as the "best day of his life" after producing a stunning upset in the first round of the US Open 2026 men's singles tournament. The unseeded Navone defeated Djokovic 7-6(5), 5-7, 4-6, 6-2, 6-1 at Arthur Ashe Stadium, handing the Serbian legend his first Grand Slam first-round exit in 20 years and ending his pursuit of a record 25th major title. Speaking after the landmark win, Navone said defeating his childhood idol on one of tennis' biggest stages was an unbelievable feeling.

"It's an unbelievable feeling right now. Novak has been my idol since I was a kid. Until a few years ago, I was outside the top 100, so I didn't even get to see him until 2023," Navone said, as quoted by JioStar.

"It's crazy, winning against Novak in 2026, on Arthur Ashe, one of the best courts I have played on," he added.

The Argentine celebrated the victory with his family and team but said he would quickly shift focus towards his next challenge at the tournament.

"I am here with my mom, my dad, my whole team, and my family in Argentina, will be going crazy for sure as well. It means a lot, but now we have to recover. We have to enjoy this, as it's important to enjoy the moment," Navone said.

Reflecting on his performance, Navone admitted that maintaining composure against Djokovic was difficult, especially after losing the second and third sets.

"It wasn't easy, for sure. I played very well in the first set; I was up 5-0, and then I made three mistakes. Against Novak, if you are even a little short, you are dead," he said, as quoted by JioStar.

Navone credited his improved intensity in the fourth set for turning the match around and said Djokovic's physical struggles also played a role in the deciding moments.

"In the fourth set, my intensity was higher than his. When you are on the court, you want to win and you want to fight, and in the fourth set, in terms of physicality, I was slightly better," he added.

"In the fifth set, he was injured a little bit as well. Best wishes to him as he recovers, but this is the best day of my life," Navone said.

The defeat ended Djokovic's hopes of chasing a record 25th Grand Slam title at this year's US Open. His exit comes after World No. 1 Jannik Sinner withdrew from the tournament due to injury, while defending champion Carlos Alcaraz entered the event after a long break from competition.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Featured Video Of The Day

India Ends CWG Boxing Campaign With Record-Breaking Seven Gold Medals