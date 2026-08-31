Before Wimbledon 2026, Linda Noskova had never gone past the quarter-final round in a Grand Slam. The first time the Czech star went past that round, she went all the way to win Wimbledon 2026. Noskova, seeded sixth at the US Open 2026, knows that the focus will be on her at the last Grand Slam of the year. "It feels a little bit different, in some good ways or even some bad ways, you know. Sometimes, over the past couple of weeks, it has been a little tough to find maybe a little bit of motivation, coming back from all the craziness and all the success that happened. But at the same time, I was looking forward to doing what I do best, what I enjoy the most," Linda Noskova said in an interview shared exclusively with NDTV by JioStar.

"And at the same time, the good thing is that I already achieved the thing that I have always wanted to achieve, so maybe now I can take a little bit of pressure off myself. But also, all the expectations that come with this success are definitely there, but I cannot feel them as much because I probably don't really let myself feel the pressure."

Noskova was out in the third round at the US Open 2025.

"I'm looking forward to just being back at a Grand Slam. I feel like these two tournaments that I have played in between were kind of just like me getting used to the tournaments all over again. But New York and the US Open have this crazy energy that I feel like I have been so looking forward to, and it's going to be something completely different," she said.

"I love New Yorkers and all the people that come to the US Open. I feel like the atmosphere is just the craziest that there can be. So I enjoy it every time, no matter the court, no matter the time, where or when I play. It's always just a little bit of extra motivation, maybe."

Noskova's first match is against the United States' Katie Volynets.

Catch all the action of the US Open 2026 live on JioHotstar and Star Sports.

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